 
 

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Kanye West's 'Donda' in Car Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Kanye West's 'Donda' in Car Amid Divorce
WENN/Will Alexander
Celebrity

One day after being caught having lunch with her estranged husband, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum seems to already have the 'Flashing Lights' hitmaker's new album despite its delayed release.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is showing more support to Kanye West. In her social media post, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum could be seen enjoying her estranged husband's upcoming album "Donda" while driving.

Despite the delayed release of "Donda", the former reality star seemed to already have her hands on Kanye's new album. On Saturday, August 21, the 40-year-old star took to her Instagram Story to share that she was currently listening to the highly-anticipated album in her car via her iPhone 12 Pro. In the photo she posted, each song title on the screen looked to be the same, "Donda MIX TEST.06_06."

Kim Kardashian via IG Story

Kim Kardashian listened to Kanye West's upcoming 'Donda' album in car.

Previously, Kim and Kanye were caught enjoying lunch together in Malibu. The former couple reportedly headed into a local restaurant without their kids on Friday. In pics surfacing online, the reality TV star was seen entering the passenger seat of a car while the Yeezy designer was on the opposite side.

  See also...

Back in February, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after nearly seven years of marriage. On the reason why, she explained in the "KUWTK" reunion in June, "It was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision."

"In no way would I want someone to think I didn't give it my all or not really try. We have four kids," the younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian added. "There's nothing that I think kids want more than their parents to be together."

However, Kim has kept things amicable between her and Kanye for the sake of their young children, 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm. In late July, the daughter of Kris Jenner attended the listening party for the "Flashing Lights" rapper's new album "Donda" at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The SKIMS founder continued to offer support for the hip-hop mogul by attending his second "Donda" listening party, which took place on August 5 in the same stadium. At that time, she stole attention as she rocked a black bondage-style Balenciaga outfit.

You can share this post!

Taika Waititi Calls Rita Ora 'Wifey' as They Already Talk About Marriage After Months of Dating

Wendy Williams Flaunts New Boyfriend on Instagram
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Hopes to Encourage Inmates to Be Lawyers

Kim Kardashian Hopes to Encourage Inmates to Be Lawyers

Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West for Helping Her Be 'True' to Herself and 'More Confident'

Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West for Helping Her Be 'True' to Herself and 'More Confident'

Kim Kardashian Determined to Be 'Stricter' With Her Kids as She Admits She Easily Gives Into Them

Kim Kardashian Determined to Be 'Stricter' With Her Kids as She Admits She Easily Gives Into Them

Most Read
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood
Celebrity

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Simone Biles Too 'Overwhelmed' to Reply to Naomi Osaka's Message Amid Mental Health Issues

Simone Biles Too 'Overwhelmed' to Reply to Naomi Osaka's Message Amid Mental Health Issues

Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos

Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos

Vaccinated Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Contracting COVID-19's Delta Variant

Vaccinated Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Contracting COVID-19's Delta Variant

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Vows to Testify Against Him in Trial Despite Harassment

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Vows to Testify Against Him in Trial Despite Harassment

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77

Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message

Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Alice Ripley Apologizes, Insists Grooming Accusations Are 'Misinterpretation' of Her Actions

Alice Ripley Apologizes, Insists Grooming Accusations Are 'Misinterpretation' of Her Actions

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce

Jennifer Lopez Plans to Enroll Her Kids in the Same School as Ben Affleck's

Jennifer Lopez Plans to Enroll Her Kids in the Same School as Ben Affleck's

DaniLeigh Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body One Week After Giving Birth

DaniLeigh Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body One Week After Giving Birth