Kim Kardashian Enjoys Kanye West's 'Donda' in Car Amid Divorce

One day after being caught having lunch with her estranged husband, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum seems to already have the 'Flashing Lights' hitmaker's new album despite its delayed release.

Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is showing more support to Kanye West. In her social media post, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum could be seen enjoying her estranged husband's upcoming album "Donda" while driving.

Despite the delayed release of "Donda", the former reality star seemed to already have her hands on Kanye's new album. On Saturday, August 21, the 40-year-old star took to her Instagram Story to share that she was currently listening to the highly-anticipated album in her car via her iPhone 12 Pro. In the photo she posted, each song title on the screen looked to be the same, "Donda MIX TEST.06_06."

Kim Kardashian listened to Kanye West's upcoming 'Donda' album in car.

Previously, Kim and Kanye were caught enjoying lunch together in Malibu. The former couple reportedly headed into a local restaurant without their kids on Friday. In pics surfacing online, the reality TV star was seen entering the passenger seat of a car while the Yeezy designer was on the opposite side.

Back in February, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after nearly seven years of marriage. On the reason why, she explained in the "KUWTK" reunion in June, "It was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision."

"In no way would I want someone to think I didn't give it my all or not really try. We have four kids," the younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian added. "There's nothing that I think kids want more than their parents to be together."

However, Kim has kept things amicable between her and Kanye for the sake of their young children, 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm. In late July, the daughter of Kris Jenner attended the listening party for the "Flashing Lights" rapper's new album "Donda" at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The SKIMS founder continued to offer support for the hip-hop mogul by attending his second "Donda" listening party, which took place on August 5 in the same stadium. At that time, she stole attention as she rocked a black bondage-style Balenciaga outfit.