Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Loved Up in Never-Before-Seen Pictures

The 'Dangerous Woman' songstress' recent social media post also includes an image of herself chopping onions while preparing a meal with her mother, Joan.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has shared an inside look at her married life with Dalton Gomez. In some never-before-seen pictures posted on social media, the "Dangerous Woman" singer and her husband looked loved up as they spent their time together.

One of the snaps shared on Instagram on Saturday, August 21, saw the 28-year-old pop star and her real estate agent husband kissing. Another image, on the other hand, displayed the twosome sharing a sweet hug.

Ariana also included one picture of herself chopping onions while preparing a meal with her mother Joan. She also attached some photos of her dogs and a few snapshots with her friends.

The post has caught the attention of Ariana's famous pals. One in particular was her "Bang Bang" collaborator Nicki Minaj who quipped, "Sissy what u cookin? Send me." British singer Lianne La Havas jokingly asked, "What we eating? X."

The photos arrived after Ariana gave fans a glimpse of her honeymoon with Dalton in Amsterdam. In one of the pictures she uploaded on Instagram, she could be seen sitting in an oversized pair of wooden clogs with her man.

Ariana and Dalton tied the knot on May 15 in a private ceremony at their Montecito, California home. Her representative told PEOPLE at that time, "It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Ariana, however, is not planning to start a family with Dalton anytime soon. "[She] is not in any rush to get pregnant and have kids with Dalton for at least a few years," a source told HollywoodLife.com. "She is very eager to do more music, act a little more and she is also gearing up for her stint with 'The Voice'."

Ariana and Dalton became engaged in December 2020. Before dating Dalton, she was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson. The former couple broke their engagement off in 2018.

