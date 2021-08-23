 
 

Eric Stonestreet Looks Fired Up in Photo Announcing Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend

Eric Stonestreet Looks Fired Up in Photo Announcing Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Modern Family' star also includes a picture of him giving a humorously pained look while showing his fiancee Lindsay Schweitzer's new engagement ring.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eric Stonestreet is set to be walking down the aisle with his lady love. The 49-year-old actor is engaged to be married after he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer.

The comedian, best known for portraying Cameron Tucker on ABC's sitcom "Modern Family", made use of Instagram to announce his engagement on Sunday, August 22. Through his account, he shared several pictures to let out the news while giving a look at his fiancee's new engagement ring.

In the first picture, Eric gave humorously pained look while holding Lindsay's left hand, which is now adorned with the huge sparkler. The ring features an oval-shaped diamond on a silver band. The second snap captured the soon-to-be groom looking adoringly at his fiancee while both of them flashed a smile.

The last image had Eric looking fired up while he pointed to the ring on Lindsay's hand. He included a witty caption in the post, writing, "She said, 'She'd have her people call my people.' "

  See also...

The couple was quickly showered with congratulatory messages from his famous pals. One in particular was Gwyneth Paltrow, who wrote, "YAY!!! We are so happy for you." Zachary Levi commented, "Congrats duuuuuuuuuuude!!!"

Michael Buble gushed, "Congrats you beautiful couple you," adding a string of heart emojis. Meanwhile, Bethenny Frankel, who previously was romantically linked to Eric, simply commented, "YES."

Eric started dating Lindsay, a pediatric nurse, over three years ago after they met at a fundraising event dubbed Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City in June 2016. Back in 2017, he opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about his relationship with Lindsay.

After Ellen told Eric it's good that Lindsay is a nurse "because you're a hypochondriac," the two-time Emmy winner replied, "I'm a big baby, too!" He went on raving about his girlfriend, "She calms me. She calms my nerves! I'm a very high-strung person."

You can share this post!

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Loved Up in Never-Before-Seen Pictures

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show
Most Read
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood
Celebrity

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Simone Biles Too 'Overwhelmed' to Reply to Naomi Osaka's Message Amid Mental Health Issues

Simone Biles Too 'Overwhelmed' to Reply to Naomi Osaka's Message Amid Mental Health Issues

Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos

Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos

Vaccinated Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Contracting COVID-19's Delta Variant

Vaccinated Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Contracting COVID-19's Delta Variant

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

Tank Believes COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be 'Personal Choice'

Tank Believes COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be 'Personal Choice'

Pooh Shiesty Denies Knowing Woman Who Claims He Impregnated Her

Pooh Shiesty Denies Knowing Woman Who Claims He Impregnated Her

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Vows to Testify Against Him in Trial Despite Harassment

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Vows to Testify Against Him in Trial Despite Harassment

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77

Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message

Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Alice Ripley Apologizes, Insists Grooming Accusations Are 'Misinterpretation' of Her Actions

Alice Ripley Apologizes, Insists Grooming Accusations Are 'Misinterpretation' of Her Actions

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce