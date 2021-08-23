Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Instagram Celebrity

The frontman of the heavy metal band, however, says in his message on Facebook that he 'should be okay' and he is 'not worried' because he has got the jabs.

AceShowbiz - Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19 despite having been fully vaccinated against it. Appearing in a Facebook video to reveal his current health situation, the Slipknot frontman admitted he is "very, very sick," but he is "not worried" because he has been inoculated.

"I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I'm very, very sick," he said with a raspy voice in the video message posted on the Astronomicon Facebook page on Friday, August 20. "So I'm not going to be able to make it this weekend," he added, referring to the Astronomicon, a pop culture convention, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. "I am absolutely devastated."

Corey went on assuring his fans, "I should be okay. It's just [like] the flu. I'm vaccinated, so I'm not worried." He explained, "But I certainly wouldn't want to spread it to anyone else," before concluding his message, "So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise."

Corey has been vocal about his support of vaccinations and criticized those who are against it. "People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil," he told Consequence in a recent interview. "It's been so politicized and spun out of control in these conspiratorial echo chambers that people forget that you can go find all the info you want online to educate yourself about everything about these vaccines."

He continued, "The fact that [vaccines] have been demonized, almost to the point of these gnarly conspiracy theories, no wonder why people are afraid of it - because they're listening to the wrong people."

The 47-year-old also weighed in on the debate whether vaccination proof should be a requirement to attend concerts. "Do I think it should be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to go to shows? Yes and no," he said.

He further elaborated his stance, "Here's the thing: there shouldn't be a mandate, but guess what, man, if you're going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn't want to go to a show. That's common sense. And if you do put people at risk, then you're a f**king asshole, and you shouldn't be let in anyway."