 
 

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated
Instagram
Celebrity

The frontman of the heavy metal band, however, says in his message on Facebook that he 'should be okay' and he is 'not worried' because he has got the jabs.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19 despite having been fully vaccinated against it. Appearing in a Facebook video to reveal his current health situation, the Slipknot frontman admitted he is "very, very sick," but he is "not worried" because he has been inoculated.

"I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I'm very, very sick," he said with a raspy voice in the video message posted on the Astronomicon Facebook page on Friday, August 20. "So I'm not going to be able to make it this weekend," he added, referring to the Astronomicon, a pop culture convention, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. "I am absolutely devastated."

Corey went on assuring his fans, "I should be okay. It's just [like] the flu. I'm vaccinated, so I'm not worried." He explained, "But I certainly wouldn't want to spread it to anyone else," before concluding his message, "So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise."

  See also...

Corey has been vocal about his support of vaccinations and criticized those who are against it. "People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil," he told Consequence in a recent interview. "It's been so politicized and spun out of control in these conspiratorial echo chambers that people forget that you can go find all the info you want online to educate yourself about everything about these vaccines."

He continued, "The fact that [vaccines] have been demonized, almost to the point of these gnarly conspiracy theories, no wonder why people are afraid of it - because they're listening to the wrong people."

The 47-year-old also weighed in on the debate whether vaccination proof should be a requirement to attend concerts. "Do I think it should be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to go to shows? Yes and no," he said.

He further elaborated his stance, "Here's the thing: there shouldn't be a mandate, but guess what, man, if you're going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn't want to go to a show. That's common sense. And if you do put people at risk, then you're a f**king asshole, and you shouldn't be let in anyway."

You can share this post!

'Joker' Composer Thrilled to Have Scored for Her First Video Game 'Battlefield 2042'

Tarek El Moussa Fires Some 'Flip or Flop' Crew Members After His Rant at Christina Haack Leaked
Related Posts
Corey Taylor Slams Cancel Culture: No One Can Handle Real Talk Anymore

Corey Taylor Slams Cancel Culture: No One Can Handle Real Talk Anymore

Artist of the Week: Corey Taylor

Artist of the Week: Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor Launches Into Expletive-Laden Tirade Against Anti-Maskers

Corey Taylor Launches Into Expletive-Laden Tirade Against Anti-Maskers

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Credits Coronavirus Shutdown for Upcoming Release of Debut Solo Album

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Credits Coronavirus Shutdown for Upcoming Release of Debut Solo Album

Most Read
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood
Celebrity

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Simone Biles Too 'Overwhelmed' to Reply to Naomi Osaka's Message Amid Mental Health Issues

Simone Biles Too 'Overwhelmed' to Reply to Naomi Osaka's Message Amid Mental Health Issues

Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos

Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos

Vaccinated Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Contracting COVID-19's Delta Variant

Vaccinated Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Contracting COVID-19's Delta Variant

Tank Believes COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be 'Personal Choice'

Tank Believes COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be 'Personal Choice'

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

Pooh Shiesty Denies Knowing Woman Who Claims He Impregnated Her

Pooh Shiesty Denies Knowing Woman Who Claims He Impregnated Her

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Vows to Testify Against Him in Trial Despite Harassment

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Vows to Testify Against Him in Trial Despite Harassment

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77

Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message

Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Alice Ripley Apologizes, Insists Grooming Accusations Are 'Misinterpretation' of Her Actions

Alice Ripley Apologizes, Insists Grooming Accusations Are 'Misinterpretation' of Her Actions

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce