Nikki Sixx on Cancellation of Motley Crue's 2021 Tour Amid Pandemic: Not A Hard Decision to Make

The 'Dr. Feelgood' rockers were initially set to get back on the road with Def Leppard and Poison in the summer after postponing their 'The Stadium Tour' in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis.

Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Motley Crue rocker Nikki Sixx is thankful his band opted not to tour during the COVID pandemic.

The reunited stars had planned to hit the road with Def Leppard and Poison this summer (2021) after postponing their "The Stadium Tour" in 2020, but they ultimately called the whole thing off and agreed to try again in 2022. And the bassist is glad they did the right thing.

Under an Instagram post that reads, "I'm so happy we decided to not tour during this pandemic... 100%," Sixx added the caption, "Not a hard decision to make when so many people's lives are at risk."

He added, "I MISS IT [touring] 'REALLY' BAD AND CAN'T WAIT TO HIT THE ROAD IN 2022."

The post comes weeks after he told radio station 95.5 KLOS Crue "really did wanna go" on the road "this year", but added, "It's a little scary to go out there and have the tour maybe get canceled half way."

He revealed the group has 30 stadiums in America booked for the tour and added, "We'll see. Maybe we might even drag it to Europe, South America, Japan - we don't know yet. Right now it's a little far off. "

"But we and Def Leppard are super close; that's great. And we’ll just see what version of 'The Stadium Tour' might fit for other countries if we decide to go. Maybe it'll be the same lineup. I know people are super stoked for the lineup," he went on saying at the time. "It's a good outdoor fun party evening."