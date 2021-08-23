 
 

Sony Swiftly Blocks Leaked 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer

As fans await for the first official preview of the movie, an unfinished version of the trailer has made its way out online, confirming several rumors of the plot details.

AceShowbiz - Eager fans of MCU have gotten an early look at "Spider-Man: No Way Home" footage, albeit without Sony Pictures' consent. A clip of what looks like a teaser trailer of the movie has leaked online.

The original video, which first surfaced on TikTok, has been quickly taken down "in response to a report from the copyright owner," but bootleg version of it keeps being reposted on Twitter. Sony and Marvel Studios have not addressed the leak.

Meanwhile, the leaked trailer seems to be unfinished as it is still missing some key visual effects. It, however, does confirm several rumors about the plot details.

[SPOILER ALERT!] In the video, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is dealing with the aftermath of the big reveal in "Spider-Man: Far From Home". Desperate to get his old life back, he seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to undo what Mysterio did with the big reveal.

The trailer confirms the reports that the film will be a multiverse-spanning adventure, with Doctor Strange warning Peter to be careful of what he wishes for. The video then ends with the appearance of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus.

Fans have long waited for the first trailer of "Spider-Man: No Way Home", with Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, assuring that the trailer will be released before the film hits theaters. "We have the third in our Homecoming trilogy with Sony and Jon Watts and with Tom Holland," he recently said. "I can only guarantee there will be a trailer before the movie comes out."

The sneak-peek video is expected to come out this week as Sony is set to hold its annual presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday, August 23, though there's no guarantee that it will be followed by an online release immediately after the presentation.

Plot details of the upcoming Spider-Man movie have been kept under wraps, but Zendaya Coleman, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei have been confirmed to reprise their respective roles. Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's version of Spider-Man. Jamie Foxx's Electro and Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy are rumored to appear in the movie as well.

"No Way Home" is still directed by Jon Watts, who helmed the previous two installments, with the script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The movie is slated for a December 17 release in the United States.

