 
 

BTS Producer Beats Hyundai's Honorary Chairman as South Korea's Highest-Paid Person of 2021

A regulatory tax filing by his agency HYBE unveils that producer Kang Hyo-won, who is also known as Pdogg, raked in more than 40 billion won between January and July.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - The brains behind BTS (Bangtan Boys) is currently outranking business leaders and diplomats as South Korea's richest person of 2021.

Producer Kang Hyo-won, who is known in the music industry as Pdogg, raked in more than 40 billion won ($34.2 million) between January and July, according to a regulatory tax filing by his agency HYBE. That makes him the nation's highest-paid person.

The 37-year-old earns close to 38 million won, according to reports, but Kang swelled his earnings thanks to stock options and incentives.

He beat out Chung Mong-koo, the honorary chairman of South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group, while two other HYBE executives, CEO Yoon Suk-joon and chief managing director Kim Shin-gyu, come in third and fourth.

Chung brought home a total of 30.2 billion won, including the 29.7 billion won he got in severance pay. Meanwhile, Yoon was paid 23.1 billion, and Kim made 27.7 billion won.

Kang, in the meantime, has served as BTS' producer and primary songwriter since their 2013 debut album, "2 Cool 4 Skool". He was credited for the group's hit songs which included "Blood Sweat & Tears", "Spring Day", "DNA", "Fake Love", "Boy with Luv", and "ON". He was also in charge of audio engineering and vocal arrangement for "Dynamite", "Butter" and "Permission to Dance".

In 2019, Pdogg was honored with Royalties Awards by the Korea Music Copyright Association. He was recognized for being the composer and lyricist with the highest earnings from royalties in the popular music category. He attained similar feat in 2018.

