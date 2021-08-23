 
 

Priyanka Chopra Grieves Over the Loss of Her 'Forever Champion' Pradeep Guha

Priyanka Chopra Grieves Over the Loss of Her 'Forever Champion' Pradeep Guha
On the same day the Bollywood film producer passed away after a battle with cancer, the former 'Quantico' actress turns to social media to pay tribute to her longtime mentor.

AceShowbiz - Priyanka Chopra is mourning the loss of her "forever champion," Bollywood film producer Pradeep Guha.

"The White Tiger" star paid tribute to Guha in an Instagram post on Saturday, August 21, the same day he passed away after a battle with cancer.

Priyanka hailed Pradeep as her longtime mentor, who she has relied on for support and career advice ever since she began her career as an actress in her native India.

Alongside a series of pictures and video clips on Instagram, she wrote, "You were always my forever champion. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition was something I have always admired so much."

"This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and strength so much. I've had very few constants in my life and outside my parents, you were one that I truly saw as my mentor. You saw something in me I never knew I had. You never shied away from reminding me on how I could be better. You always lead with charge..."

The former beauty pageant star also shared a video clip in which Pradeep raved about his protegee.

"This video above, is part of an interview he did around the release of my memoir, in which he features prominently," she penned. "As always, his words were an encouragement and an affirmation, something I knew I could always count on."

"I've learned so much from you PG. With such a heavy heart I say a final goodbye to a huge constant in my adult life. I'll miss the laughter, the gossiping, the stories, the encouragement. Will keep striving to make you proud."

