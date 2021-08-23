Conservative Radio Host Phil Valentine Died of COVID-19 Complications

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Phil Valentine Show' host used to show skepticism towards the deadly virus and vaccines, noting that the odds of dying from COVID if he had the virus was 'way less than 1%.'

AceShowbiz - Conversative radio host Phil Valentine has died following a month of COVID-19 battle. Nashville radio station WWTN, which is home of his "The Phil Valentine Show", confirmed the news over the weekend. Valentine was 61.

"We are saddened to report that our host and friend Phil Valentine has passed away," the station wrote on Saturday, August 21. "Please keep the Valentine family in your thoughts and prayers."

Radio station WWTN confirmed Phil Valentine's death.

Valentine contracted the novel coronavirus in July and was later transferred to a critical care unit in a Tennessee hospital. "Phil contracted the COVID virus a little over a week ago and has since been hospitalized and is in very serious condition, suffering from COVID Pneumonia and the attendant side effects," shared his brother Mark Valentine in a statement at the time.

Earlier this month, Mark offered some updates on the radio personality's condition. "Phil has stabilized, kidney function is fine, HR & BP are good as well. Condition is critical but stable," he wrote on his Facebook page on August 1. He then asked people for their prayers, adding, "Keep the prayers coming please!"

He also shared that that the SuperTalk 99.7 WTN broadcaster, who needed to be on ECMO machine, "had another good night." He went on to say, "His condition is critical but stable. All of his vital signs are great and the vent is doing its job. We get more optimistic each day."

Valentine used to share about his skepticism towards the deadly virus and vaccines. He said, "What are my odds of getting COVID? They're pretty low. What are my odds of dying from COVID if I do get it? Probably way less than 1%." He went on to point out, "I'm not an anti-vaxxer. I'm just using common sense." After he contracted the virus, his family claimed that he regretted not being a vaccine advocate.