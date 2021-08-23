 
 

Chadwick Boseman Remembered as True Hero in Stand Up to Cancer Telethon

During the livestreamed telethon, the late 'Black Panther' star's widow Simone Leeward delivers a moving rendition of classic song 'I'll Be Seeing You' in his memory.

AceShowbiz - Late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman was honored as a "true hero" during America's "Stand Up to Cancer" event on Saturday, August 21.

During the livestreamed telethon, his widow Simone Leeward performed a moving rendition of classic song "I'll Be Seeing You", dedicated to Boseman, who passed away on August 28, 2020 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

"Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years," said Anthony Anderson, star of TV comedy "Black-ish".

"The world lost an incredible artist and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me, a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one's passing leaves in the lives of those who love them."

Among the celebrities showing their support at the virtual fundraiser were Marvel stars Chris Evans, Paul Rudd and Bradley Cooper, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Anderson served as co-host for the special event along with Sofia Vergara, Ken Jeong and the latter's physician wife, Tran Ho.

Stevie Wonder, Common and Brittany Howard were also among the performers, while Reese Witherspoon took on the role of executive producer with her husband, Jim Toth. Matthew McConaughey, in the meantime, made an appearance to share own experience of losing a friend and mentor to cancer.

Saturday's event celebrated 13 years of cancer research by the group's organizers, who have raised $603 million (£443 million) to date for the cause.

