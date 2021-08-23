'CSI' Star William Petersen Discharged From Hospital After Falling Sick on Set

YouTube Celebrity

The 'Crime Scene Investigation' actor is recuperating after he was rushed to a hospital over the weekend when he became sick while filming the 'CSI: Vegas'.

AceShowbiz - "CSI" star William Petersen was rushed to hospital after suffering a health scare on Friday (20Aug21), but he's now been discharged and is recovering.

The actor, who is reprising his role of crime scene investigator Gil Grissom for the new "CSI: Vegas" series, fell ill and asked to stop filming, TMZ reported on Sunday.

His condition was apparently serious enough to warrant being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, though the actor's representative told the outlet the action was taken out of an "abundance of caution."

No further details have been released, but Petersen has since been released from hospital.

His rep attributed the health scare to "overexertion or exhaustion" as the "To Live and Die in LA" actor has been hard at work on "CSI: Vegas" for the past 12 weeks.

Petersen played Grissom for the first nine seasons of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation", which debuted on U.S. network CBS in 2000, and he later returned several times throughout later seasons.

Last month, CBS bosses announced "CSI: Vegas" will premiere on 6 October (21).

Original "CSI" stars Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham will also be returning for the series revival. They are joined by new cast members Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon.

The original "CSI" show concluded in 2015 after 15 seasons. It starred William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Ted Danson, Laurence Fishburne, and Elisabeth Shue.

The spinoffs include "CSI: Miami" starring David Caruso, "CSI: NY" starring Gary Sinise, and "CSI: Cyber" starring Patricia Arquette.