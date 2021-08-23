 
 

'CSI' Star William Petersen Discharged From Hospital After Falling Sick on Set

'CSI' Star William Petersen Discharged From Hospital After Falling Sick on Set
YouTube
Celebrity

The 'Crime Scene Investigation' actor is recuperating after he was rushed to a hospital over the weekend when he became sick while filming the 'CSI: Vegas'.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - "CSI" star William Petersen was rushed to hospital after suffering a health scare on Friday (20Aug21), but he's now been discharged and is recovering.

The actor, who is reprising his role of crime scene investigator Gil Grissom for the new "CSI: Vegas" series, fell ill and asked to stop filming, TMZ reported on Sunday.

His condition was apparently serious enough to warrant being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, though the actor's representative told the outlet the action was taken out of an "abundance of caution."

No further details have been released, but Petersen has since been released from hospital.

His rep attributed the health scare to "overexertion or exhaustion" as the "To Live and Die in LA" actor has been hard at work on "CSI: Vegas" for the past 12 weeks.

  See also...

Petersen played Grissom for the first nine seasons of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation", which debuted on U.S. network CBS in 2000, and he later returned several times throughout later seasons.

Last month, CBS bosses announced "CSI: Vegas" will premiere on 6 October (21).

Original "CSI" stars Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham will also be returning for the series revival. They are joined by new cast members Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon.

The original "CSI" show concluded in 2015 after 15 seasons. It starred William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Ted Danson, Laurence Fishburne, and Elisabeth Shue.

The spinoffs include "CSI: Miami" starring David Caruso, "CSI: NY" starring Gary Sinise, and "CSI: Cyber" starring Patricia Arquette.

You can share this post!

Actress Stephanie Beatriz Is Proud Mom to Baby Girl Rosaline
Most Read
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
Celebrity

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Simone Biles Too 'Overwhelmed' to Reply to Naomi Osaka's Message Amid Mental Health Issues

Simone Biles Too 'Overwhelmed' to Reply to Naomi Osaka's Message Amid Mental Health Issues

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos

Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos

Vaccinated Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Contracting COVID-19's Delta Variant

Vaccinated Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Contracting COVID-19's Delta Variant

Tank Believes COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be 'Personal Choice'

Tank Believes COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be 'Personal Choice'

Pooh Shiesty Denies Knowing Woman Who Claims He Impregnated Her

Pooh Shiesty Denies Knowing Woman Who Claims He Impregnated Her

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Vows to Testify Against Him in Trial Despite Harassment

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Vows to Testify Against Him in Trial Despite Harassment

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77

Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message

Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message