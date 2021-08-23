 
 

NYC Homecoming Concert Shut Down During Barry Manilow's Set Due to Approaching Hurricane

NYC Homecoming Concert Shut Down During Barry Manilow's Set Due to Approaching Hurricane
Instagram
Music

The star-studded We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in New York City's Central Park is cut short and the venue is closed because of the Hurricane Henri.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - The We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in New York City's Central Park was called off during Barry Manilow's set on Saturday (21Aug21), due to the approaching Hurricane Henri.

The "Copacabana" singer was on stage at 8.37 P.M. local time when an announcer alerted the crowd that the venue was being shut down "due to approaching severe weather..."

"All persons should move quickly and calmly to the nearest exits and proceed to your vehicles and protected areas," fans were told.

When confused crowds did not immediately disperse, they were told the show had been cancelled.

Headliners Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, Patti Smith, and the Killers did not get a chance to take the stage, but Manilow and The Killers performed backstage as part of the coverage of the concert on CNN.

  See also...

According to reports, city officials had anticipated the outdoor event might have to be cancelled if lightning strikes came within 10 miles and, once the storm hit the Rockaway and Battery areas of the city, they were forced to pull the plug.

The lightning strikes are part of the outer flank of Hurricane Henri, which was estimated to be 270 miles away from Manhattan at the time.

"It's such a shame," Manilow said in a phone interview with CNN nearly an hour after the plug was pulled. "They cut us off and threw us off the stage because they were afraid of lightning. It was getting very dangerous out there."

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who fronted the news network's coverage, shared reports that the concert might resume at 10pm local time, but the seasoned entertainer said that was unlikely, based on his experience with other rainouts.

Smith also spoke to CNN by phone, revealing she was offsite and "on-call."

"I'm in close proximity with my band but it doesn't look that promising," she said. "A lot of my people have gone. I was hopeful that it would happen... If I'm called upon again, I'll be here."

Artists who were able to perform before the weather turned included Jennifer Hudson, who stunned the crowd with a rendition of "Nessun Dorma", backed by the New York Philharmonic.

You can share this post!

Matt Willis Considers Ditching Tattoos for Acting Career
Related Posts
Rite Aid Plays Barry Manilow's Songs to Scare Vagrants and Beggars Away

Rite Aid Plays Barry Manilow's Songs to Scare Vagrants and Beggars Away

Barry Manilow Hospitalized With Bronchial Infection

Barry Manilow Hospitalized With Bronchial Infection

Barry Manilow Sued for Unauthorized Use of Judy Garland Video

Barry Manilow Sued for Unauthorized Use of Judy Garland Video

Most Read
Harry Styles Has No Plans to Release New Music Until 2022
Music

Harry Styles Has No Plans to Release New Music Until 2022

Kendrick Lamar Announces Final TDE Album After Going 'Months Without Phone'

Kendrick Lamar Announces Final TDE Album After Going 'Months Without Phone'

Aaliyah's 'One in a Million' Release on Streaming Services Celebrated by Fans on Twitter

Aaliyah's 'One in a Million' Release on Streaming Services Celebrated by Fans on Twitter

Demi Lovato 'Happy' to Release 'Melon Cake' Music Video on Their 29th Birthday

Demi Lovato 'Happy' to Release 'Melon Cake' Music Video on Their 29th Birthday

Offset Slams Criticisms Over Cardi B and Lizzo Duet

Offset Slams Criticisms Over Cardi B and Lizzo Duet

Selena Gomez Backtracks on Music Retirement Remarks

Selena Gomez Backtracks on Music Retirement Remarks

Jason Isbell Calls Off September Performance at Music Festival Over No-Vaccination Policy

Jason Isbell Calls Off September Performance at Music Festival Over No-Vaccination Policy

BTS Call Off Map of the Soul World Tour After Multiple Delays

BTS Call Off Map of the Soul World Tour After Multiple Delays

Kanye West's Manager Guarantees August Release of 'Donda' After Multiple Delays

Kanye West's Manager Guarantees August Release of 'Donda' After Multiple Delays

Fan Fell to His Death at John Mayer's Dead and Company Concert

Fan Fell to His Death at John Mayer's Dead and Company Concert

Florida Georgia Line Call Off 2021 Tour Dates Amid Delta Variant Surge

Florida Georgia Line Call Off 2021 Tour Dates Amid Delta Variant Surge

The Killers Secure Seventh No. 1 U.K. Album With 'Pressure Drop'

The Killers Secure Seventh No. 1 U.K. Album With 'Pressure Drop'

ACM Awards Leaves CBS, Finds New Home at Amazon Prime Video

ACM Awards Leaves CBS, Finds New Home at Amazon Prime Video