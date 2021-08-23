Perrie Edwards Welcomes First Child With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Instagram Celebrity

The Little Mix member officially becomes a first-time mother as the singer has given birth to a bundle of joy with the soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

AceShowbiz - Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has welcomed her first child.

The singer confirmed she and her soccer star boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were new parents on her Instagram page on Sunday (22Aug21) morning.

Alongside a series of black and white snaps of the little one's hands and feet, she penned, "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21."

Alex shared the same images and wrote, "Welcome to the world little one."

Messages of congratulations flooded in for the pair, with Perrie's bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is also set to become a mum, gushing, "I am so proud of you and I love you so much. What an angel."

The baby news comes hours after Little Mix fans suspected Perrie had gone into labour when Alex pulled out of Liverpool F.C.'s game against Burnley F.C. on Saturday due to "personal reasons."

Perrie announced she was expecting her first child with Alex in May, days after Leigh-Anne revealed her pregnancy news.

Leigh-Anne is pregnant with fiance Andre Gray's baby.

Throughout the girls' pregnancies, the group went on with their work commitments.

In behind-the-scenes footage of their latest music video, Leigh-Anne bemoaned her "swollen ankles."

As they donned elaborate angel costumes, she pondered how she would deal with the heavy mechanical wings as she sighed, "I am going to have such a bad back tomorrow, but you know what? I'm sure it's going to look amazing and it's all going to be worth it."