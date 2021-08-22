 
 

Dave Bautista Hopes to Show Off Jason Momoa Bromance in Buddy Cop Movie

Dave Bautista Hopes to Show Off Jason Momoa Bromance in Buddy Cop Movie
Instagram
Movie

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor is keen to reunite with the 'Aquaman' actor for a new 'Lethal Weapon' type movie following their collaboration on sci-fier 'See'.

  • Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Dave Bautista wants to star in a buddy cop movie with "Aquaman" 's Jason Momoa.

The wrestler-turned-actor is teaming up with Momoa for the second season of the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama "See", which premieres on 27 August, but would really love to make a movie like "Lethal Weapon" with the former "Game of Thrones" star.

"Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go... Me and Momoa in a 'Lethal Weapon' type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait (sic)," Dave tweeted on Thursday (19Aug21).

Even if Leitch - who directed the Charlize Theron spy thriller "Atomic Blonde" - and Momoa were game, the director is currently at work on the Brad Pitt film "Bullet Train", while Momoa is filming "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom".

  See also...

Meanwhile, Bautista is working on Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" sequel and will then film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special".

The former wrestler previously said he's leaving Marvel after reprising his role as Drax the Destroyer in the upcoming third "Guardians of the Galaxy" installment.

While he's grateful for the role because it "changed the trajectory of [his] life," he wished the studio bosses "would have invested more in Drax, personally."

"I think Drax has more of a story to tell. I think Drax has a really interesting backstory which they dropped the ball on. That's no dig on Marvel. They had their slate, I know what they're focused on, that's what they have slated out. But man, I think they really missed the ball on Drax."

You can share this post!

Ben Barnes Announces Debut EP, Liam Gallagher Teases Two New Albums

'The English Patient' Gets TV Series
Related Posts
Dave Bautista Claims He's 'Broke' and 'Had Nothing' Before Joining 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Dave Bautista Claims He's 'Broke' and 'Had Nothing' Before Joining 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Dave Bautista: Directing Movie Is One of My Career Goals

Dave Bautista: Directing Movie Is One of My Career Goals

Dave Bautista Praises James Gunn for Looking at Him as Performer Instead of Wrestler

Dave Bautista Praises James Gunn for Looking at Him as Performer Instead of Wrestler

Dave Bautista Gets Candid About Pitching Himself as Batman Villain to Warner Bros

Dave Bautista Gets Candid About Pitching Himself as Batman Villain to Warner Bros

Most Read
Michael Keaton Has Never Watched Comic Book Movie in Its Entirety Since 1989 'Batman'
Movie

Michael Keaton Has Never Watched Comic Book Movie in Its Entirety Since 1989 'Batman'

Ryan Reynolds Blames Chris Evans for Chris Hemsworth Being Left Out of 'Free Guy'

Ryan Reynolds Blames Chris Evans for Chris Hemsworth Being Left Out of 'Free Guy'

Dominique Thorne's Ironheart to Make Early Debut in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Dominique Thorne's Ironheart to Make Early Debut in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Venue Bosses Cite 'Miscommunication' After Unvaccinated Laura Osnes Left Musical

Venue Bosses Cite 'Miscommunication' After Unvaccinated Laura Osnes Left Musical

Angelina Jolie Feels 'Familiar' With Her Role in 'Eternals' Due to Her 'Unconventional Family'

Angelina Jolie Feels 'Familiar' With Her Role in 'Eternals' Due to Her 'Unconventional Family'

Anthony Mackie Signs Up to Lead 'Captain America 4' Film

Anthony Mackie Signs Up to Lead 'Captain America 4' Film

Daniel Craig Beats Out Dwayne Johnson in 2021 Highest-Paid Movie Stars List

Daniel Craig Beats Out Dwayne Johnson in 2021 Highest-Paid Movie Stars List

Sean Penn Admits to Being at Odds With Seeing Daughter Dylan Perform Traumatic Scenes in 'Flag Day'

Sean Penn Admits to Being at Odds With Seeing Daughter Dylan Perform Traumatic Scenes in 'Flag Day'

Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Iron Man' Casting Called Marvel's 'Biggest Risk' by Kevin Feige

Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Iron Man' Casting Called Marvel's 'Biggest Risk' by Kevin Feige

'No Time to Die' to Celebrate Official Release With Premiere at Royal Albert Hall

'No Time to Die' to Celebrate Official Release With Premiere at Royal Albert Hall

'Birds of Prey' Spin-Off Centering on Black Canary Is in the Works

'Birds of Prey' Spin-Off Centering on Black Canary Is in the Works

Tim Burton Breaks Down Why Michael Keaton Was Perfect as His Batman

Tim Burton Breaks Down Why Michael Keaton Was Perfect as His Batman

Guy Sebastian Spends Sydney Lockdown Working on Film Musical

Guy Sebastian Spends Sydney Lockdown Working on Film Musical