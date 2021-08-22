Dave Bautista Hopes to Show Off Jason Momoa Bromance in Buddy Cop Movie

Instagram Movie

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor is keen to reunite with the 'Aquaman' actor for a new 'Lethal Weapon' type movie following their collaboration on sci-fier 'See'.

Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Dave Bautista wants to star in a buddy cop movie with "Aquaman" 's Jason Momoa.

The wrestler-turned-actor is teaming up with Momoa for the second season of the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama "See", which premieres on 27 August, but would really love to make a movie like "Lethal Weapon" with the former "Game of Thrones" star.

"Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go... Me and Momoa in a 'Lethal Weapon' type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait (sic)," Dave tweeted on Thursday (19Aug21).

Even if Leitch - who directed the Charlize Theron spy thriller "Atomic Blonde" - and Momoa were game, the director is currently at work on the Brad Pitt film "Bullet Train", while Momoa is filming "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom".

Meanwhile, Bautista is working on Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" sequel and will then film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special".

The former wrestler previously said he's leaving Marvel after reprising his role as Drax the Destroyer in the upcoming third "Guardians of the Galaxy" installment.

While he's grateful for the role because it "changed the trajectory of [his] life," he wished the studio bosses "would have invested more in Drax, personally."

"I think Drax has more of a story to tell. I think Drax has a really interesting backstory which they dropped the ball on. That's no dig on Marvel. They had their slate, I know what they're focused on, that's what they have slated out. But man, I think they really missed the ball on Drax."