Ben Barnes Announces Debut EP, Liam Gallagher Teases Two New Albums

The 'Chronicles of Narnia' actor is launching his music career by preparing for his first mini album 'Songs for You' while the former Oasis star is working on not just one but two LPs.

Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Westworld" star Ben Barnes celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday (20Aug21) by announcing his bid to become a music star.

"The Chronicles of Narnia" actor took to social media to tell fans and followers his debut EP, "Songs for You", will be released in October (21).

The EP will feature five songs Ben composed, including "11:11", which is now available for pre-order.

"I'm fascinated in acting by the duality of people, and that we all have the capacity to feel everything and more than one emotion at a time," the actor says in a statement. "I feel that way too about my songs. Even if they seem to be about one thing, I'm interested in conflicting emotion and transitional feelings... the in-between."

"11:11 is about real love; the kind of love where you would give up all your wishes for the one you love to feel whole... even if it costs you, even if they can't be yours."

A teaser trailer for the video accompanying "11:11", featuring Ben's "Westworld" co-star Evan Rachel Wood, has been released.

Meanwhile, in separate news, Liam Gallagher says he still has two albums "on the go."

The former Oasis frontman is working on two very different sounding records, a "mad" one and a "normal," "classic" one, and he's hinted fans will hear one of them next year (22).

Speaking to Dave Berry on "Absolute Radio", the Bold rocker teased, "I've kind of got two albums on the go, I've got like one that will - one that's a bit mad and one that's a bit more like kind of whatever normal is, a bit more classic."

"So, we're just going to wait and see which one we should put out, you know what I mean? But I've been busy, man, so I can't wait. Just got to get these gigs out of the way and next year gonna proper own it!"

The singer - who is performing at the Isle of Wight festival next month (Sep21) - launched his solo career with his chart-topping debut solo album "As You Were" in 2017, which was followed by "Why Me? Why Not." in 2019.