 

Dave Bautista Isn't Quitting Superhero Movies Completely

The actor, who is known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) trilogy 'Guardians of the Galaxy', further explains his stance in superhero flicks.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Dave Bautista is "not done" with superhero movies. The 55-year-old actor starred as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) trilogy "Guardians of the Galaxy" and, although he bowed out of the franchise after last year's third film, he has not turned his back on the genre completely.

Dave told Gizmodo, "When I said that I was done, I was really just done with my journey as Drax. I still have a relationship with Marvel. I've seen Kevin Feige again, Lou [D'Esposito] as recently as two weeks ago. And they know that I would be up for a role. I love the universe - the superhero universe, I love it. I'm a fan. So Marvel or DC, if they call, I would answer the phone. And if the role makes sense, I’d be all over it."

The former WWE star is desperate for a "bigger role" in a superhero picture and hopes to get to play an "ominous villain" in the future.

Bautista said, "I just would like the opportunity to do a bigger role, a different role. Maybe a deeper role. I'd love to have the opportunity to play, like, an ominous villain in the superhero universe. … I'm not done with it. But my journey with Drax is over."

The "Dune: Part Two" actor previously bemoaned how Drax was utilised in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and accused Marvel of "dropping the ball" in terms of their handling of the character.

Dave told Collider, "I really wished they would have invested more in Drax, personally. Because I think Drax has more of a story to tell. I think Drax has a really interesting backstory, which they dropped the ball on. That's no dig on Marvel. They had their slate, I know what they're focused on, that's what they have [it] slated out. But man, I think they really missed the ball on Drax. He has such a great backstory."

