'The English Patient' Gets TV Series

The classic Ralph Fiennes-starring movie is getting revived for the small screen, more than two decades after the film won multiple awards at the Academy Awards.

  • Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - BBC bosses are developing a small screen version of Oscar-winning 1997 movie classic "The English Patient".

U.K. broadcasting chiefs are in the "early stages" of developing the drama series, according to Deadline, which will be made in conjunction with officials at Miramax Television and Paramount Television Studios, and written by "Run" and "Taboo" 's Emily Ballou.

Sources suggest the TV reboot of the film, directed by late Brit Anthony Minghella, which swept the Academy Awards, claiming Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for leading lady Kristin Scott Thomas among its haul, will be based on a different interpretation of author Michael Ondaatje's 1992 book, set against the backdrop of the Second World War.

Ralph Fiennes played the title character, a badly burned man, in the movie.

Casting details for the new series have not yet been announced.

Ralph Fiennes previously praised director Anthony Minghella for his visions and patience, "I remembered the way that he nurtured the skills of all his heads of department, and wanted their input and wanted their artistry and wanted the gift that they brought."

"Anthony engendered this unique spirit of collaboration, and every single person working on this film, and of course his other films, felt that their contribution to the film had real value," he continued. "That they were not just there to feed into the director's vision, they were part of the vision, they helped to make the vision. And he made people feel the value of their work."

"He created this extraordinary atmosphere."

