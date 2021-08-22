 
 

Kathy Griffin Gets Help From 'Voice Doctor' Sia to Recover Her Voice After Lung Surgery

Kathy Griffin Gets Help From 'Voice Doctor' Sia to Recover Her Voice After Lung Surgery
Celebrity

The former CNN New Year's Eve Broadcast host reveals the 'Chandelier' hitmaker has been helping her to get her voice back after having half of her lung removed due to cancer.

  • Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kathy Griffin has been working with her "celebrity voice doctor" Sia to get her "voice back."

The comedienne recently had half of her lung removed after being diagnosed with stage one cancer and has shared a video of her hanging out with the singer as she helps her to "get her voice back."

Giving fans an update on Instagram, she wrote, "Working on getting my voice back with a special visit from my celebrity voice doctor. Enjoy!"

In the video, Kathy explained how she was struggling to talk.

She said, "Hi you guys. Here's an update. So my surgery has been I think, three weeks and my voice is still hoarse as you can tell, but my doctor has been giving me vocal exercises. And the weirdest thing happens which is when I sing my voice is fine, like watch..."

She then started mouthing the words to Sia's track "Chandelier", only for her to move the camera and show Sia singing in her place.

She added, "Did I mention my doctor is Sia? Very strict."

Kathy, who revealed her diagnosis earlier this month (Aug21), previously admitted she thinks her post-surgery voice will "scare people."

She said, "I'd like to start to post little videos about my recovery and stuff, but my voice is like, really hoarse and I don't want to scare people."

But the star was quick to find the funny side of things as her own croaky voice left her giggling.

She added, "I'm laughing, it's just even that notion (is funny). For some reason, I'm laughing at everything now. And if it's horrible, I laugh way more!"

