 
 

'Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi 'Over the Moon' After Marrying Josh Wolfe in Intimate Ceremony

'Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi 'Over the Moon' After Marrying Josh Wolfe in Intimate Ceremony
Instagram
Celebrity

After exchanging vows with her fiance at the Le Mount Stephen Hotel in their hometown of Montreal, Canada, the reality TV star says that she feels 'so grateful' to have 'the best partner' in her life.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Grimaldi is officially a married woman now. The former contestant on "The Bachelor" has finally tied the knot with her fiance Josh Wolfe in an intimate ceremony and she couldn't be happier.

"I'm over the moon!" the 33-year-old told PEOPLE. The reality star went on to gush over her now-husband, saying, "Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful." She then expressed her excitement over marriage life, "I'm so excited to call him my husband. I know we're going to be together forever."

Vanessa exchanged vows with Josh in front of her close friends and family on Friday, August 20 at the Le Mount Stephen Hotel in their hometown of Montreal, Canada. For her big day, the former reality TV star looked stunning in a custom lace gown by Maria Arciero Design, with a "J" and a "V" embroidered on the sleeves. In the meantime, her 36-year-old businessman husband donned a suit by Miguel Waxman.

Of her wedding dress, Vanessa told the publication, "I choose comfort above everything." She also admitted that she found confidence in it, saying, "It hugs me in all the right places and I feel so confident in it."

  See also...

One day prior to her nuptials, Vanessa wrote on her Instagram page that she was "almost done" with her wedding planning. "I am celebrating myself and this week's accomplishment as I am finally... ALMOST done with all the wedding planning!" she shared.

In her post, Vanessa also provided some advice for other soon-to-be-married couples. She said, "To all happy couples planning a wedding, as hard as it be sometimes (trust me I KNOW), try to enjoy the process of planning and soak in and appreciate the love you are being showered with by your friends and family!"

Vanessa and Joshua started dating in 2018 after he slid into her DMs. A year later, they made their relationship Instagram official. Then in 2020, Josh, who is the director of outreach and programming for the Canadian Jewish Political Affairs Committee, popped the question during a romantic proposal at the Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac in Quebec.

You can share this post!

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77
Related Posts
'The Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Announces Her Engagement to Josh Wolfe

'The Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Announces Her Engagement to Josh Wolfe

Most Read
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
Celebrity

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer

Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Breast Reduction Surgery

Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Breast Reduction Surgery

Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional as She Drops Off Daughter Natalia at USC: 'Today Was Rough'

Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional as She Drops Off Daughter Natalia at USC: 'Today Was Rough'

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Son Days After Confirming Pregnancy - Find Out His Name

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Son Days After Confirming Pregnancy - Find Out His Name