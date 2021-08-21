Granger Smith Overwhelmed With 'So Many Emotions' After Welcoming Son Maverick

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Happens Like That' crooner announces his fourth child with his wife Amber were born on Friday, August 20, two years after their third child River Kelly died in an accidental drowning.

Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country star Granger Smith and his wife Amber are new parents again - son Maverick Beckham Smith was born on Friday, August 20.

The proud dad shared a photo of Amber and their newborn in hospital on his Instagram page.

"He's here! Wow... so many emotions," the "Merica" singer wrote in the caption. "Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great."

The new arrival is bittersweet for the two, because their late son, River Kelly, died aged only three, after an accidental drowning at their Texas home in June 2019.

According to People, Granger and Amber weren't initially planning to add to their family but decided to turn to in vitro fertilization in an attempt to have one more baby following the tragedy. In March, they announced they were expecting their fourth child.

The couple picked their newborn's moniker as a way to pay tribute to their late son River. Amber explained in a YouTube video back in May, "I really wanted Riv to be in the name, whatever name we picked, I wanted Riv to be a part of that name. We went back and forth - should we do middle name Kelly? Or should we do middle name River?"

She added, "I wanted this baby to have his own identity, and I didn't want him to be so tied to River. But I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name."

The couple also shares son Lincoln, seven, and daughter London, nine.