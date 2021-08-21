 
 

Granger Smith Overwhelmed With 'So Many Emotions' After Welcoming Son Maverick

Granger Smith Overwhelmed With 'So Many Emotions' After Welcoming Son Maverick
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Happens Like That' crooner announces his fourth child with his wife Amber were born on Friday, August 20, two years after their third child River Kelly died in an accidental drowning.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country star Granger Smith and his wife Amber are new parents again - son Maverick Beckham Smith was born on Friday, August 20.

The proud dad shared a photo of Amber and their newborn in hospital on his Instagram page.

"He's here! Wow... so many emotions," the "Merica" singer wrote in the caption. "Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great."

  See also...

The new arrival is bittersweet for the two, because their late son, River Kelly, died aged only three, after an accidental drowning at their Texas home in June 2019.

According to People, Granger and Amber weren't initially planning to add to their family but decided to turn to in vitro fertilization in an attempt to have one more baby following the tragedy. In March, they announced they were expecting their fourth child.

The couple picked their newborn's moniker as a way to pay tribute to their late son River. Amber explained in a YouTube video back in May, "I really wanted Riv to be in the name, whatever name we picked, I wanted Riv to be a part of that name. We went back and forth - should we do middle name Kelly? Or should we do middle name River?"

She added, "I wanted this baby to have his own identity, and I didn't want him to be so tied to River. But I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name."

The couple also shares son Lincoln, seven, and daughter London, nine.

You can share this post!

Jude Law Recalls 'Appalling British Advice' He Got During Early Career

Vaccinated Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Contracting COVID-19's Delta Variant
Related Posts
Granger Smith Debuts Newborn Son Maverick as Mom and Baby Are 'Doing Great'

Granger Smith Debuts Newborn Son Maverick as Mom and Baby Are 'Doing Great'

Granger Smith Reveals Wife Had Miscarriage Before Falling Pregnant With Baby Boy

Granger Smith Reveals Wife Had Miscarriage Before Falling Pregnant With Baby Boy

Granger Smith and Wife Expecting Baby After Son's Death in Accidental Drowning

Granger Smith and Wife Expecting Baby After Son's Death in Accidental Drowning

Granger Smith Reflects on Effects of Son's Tragic Death in Wedding Anniversary Post

Granger Smith Reflects on Effects of Son's Tragic Death in Wedding Anniversary Post

Most Read
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
Celebrity

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer