 
 

'The Boys' Spin-Off Described as 'Part College Show, Part Hunger Games'

Amazon Studios/Jasper Savage
TV

The showrunner Eric Kripke is excited for the upcoming 'perverted Marvel' show as he teases new details and promises a 'very different' superhero series.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke has shared an update on the show's upcoming spin-off series.

Described as "part college show, part Hunger Games," the unnamed project will follow young adult superheroes at a superhero college run by Vought International.

He previously stated the series would focus on the G-Men team mentioned in the first season - a parody of the "X-Men - and speaking to The Hollywood Reporter he teased more details.

"We're writing furiously. I think it's coming along really great," insisted Kripke. "It's exciting in that sort of perverted Marvel way - in the way that different Marvel projects are very different. One's a thriller, one's a comedy."

"This feels like that, too, but with a ton more d**k jokes."

"The Boys", starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford and more, is set to launch third season soon. It's introducing new character Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles.

"Season three delves a lot more into the history of how we got here through this character of Soldier Boy," Kripke added. "We were able to dig into both the history of the country and also really look at toxic masculinity, and masculine roles, and what a s**t show that's overall caused."

"This whole f**king independent, Marlboro man thing."

The upcoming third season of "The Boys" marks Jensen Ackles' reunion with Eric Kripke who also created the actor's hit show "Supernatural" which concluded last year.

"When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream - to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I'm happy to say that dream has come true," Kripke quipped.

