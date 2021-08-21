Mike Richards Steps Down as 'Jeopardy!' Host Amid Backlash Over Past Offensive Comments

Sony Pictures Television TV

Alex Trebek's replacement quits his hosting gig on the game show but remains as an executive producer after inappropriate comments about women, Jewish, and Asian people resurfaced.

Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mike Richards has stepped down as the new host of iconic U.S. quiz show, "Jeopardy!", after past offensive remarks came to light.

Richards, the show's executive producer, beat out fan favourites like actor LeVar Burton and former contestant Ken Jennings to the job as presenter of the programme, after longtime beloved host Alex Trebek died in November (20).

But days after the announcement, an article in The Ringer detailed inappropriate comments about women, Jewish, and Asian people Mike shared on The Randumb Show, a podcast he hosted from 2013 to 2014.

He referred to co-host Beth Triffon as a "booth ho" and a "booth slut" because she had worked as a model at a trade show.

Other inappropriate comments from the podcast prompted a Tweet from social media managers at the Anti-Defamation League, who wrote, "New 'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards' disparaging remarks about Jews, women & Asians are no laughing matter."

And on Friday (20Aug21), Mike responded to the backlash, sharing news of his departure as host, but revealing he would remain as the show's executive producer.

"Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show," he wrote. "As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today."

He stated the search for a new host will "resume" and guest presenters will be announced shortly.

Richards also apologised, saying he had intended the podcast as "a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around." He deleted all the online episodes after the article ran.

He also faced allegations of workplace discrimination from the time he was a producer at another game show, "The Price Is Right", for allegedly firing models when they got pregnant. At least two of the women sued after they were dismissed from the show.

Burton, meanwhile, seemed to delight in the news of Richards' resignation, tweeting, "Happy Friday y'all."

A Morning Consult poll shared by Mediaite bosses on 17 August revealed LeVar was the first choice to host, receiving 14 per cent of the votes. Mayim Bialik, who was recently named a host for special episodes of "Jeopardy!", came in a close second with 13 per cent while Richards received only 3 percent of votes.

The 38th season of the show is due to premiere on 13 September.