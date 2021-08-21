 
 

Kylie Jenner Rumored to Be Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The youngest sister of the Kardashian/Jenner family is reported to have a bun in the oven after Caitlyn Jenner announces she is expecting another grandchild.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

On Thursday (19Aug21), Caitlyn Jenner announced she is expecting another grandchild, which sent the rumour mill into overdrive, suggesting the makeup titan was the parent-to-be, but hours later, TMZ reported it's the transgender icon's son Burt, and his wife, Valerie, who are expecting their third child.

Still, rumours have been swirling for months about Kylie, with fans interpreting her baggy clothing and apparent avoidance of alcohol and fish as signs she is expecting, and now "multiple sources" have confirmed the pregnancy to Page Six on Friday.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, who shares three-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott, posted birthday photos last week (ends13Aug21), wearing a curve-hugging dress and drinking what looked to be champagne.

But Internet sleuths at Buzzfeed insisted in a lengthy Friday post the photos do not match other pictures taken that day.

Kylie has not yet responded to the reports.

Kylie Jenner started dating Travis Scott in 2017 after she broke up with Tyga. They welcomed daughter Stormi the following year. They have since been in an on and off relationship, but they kept it amiable as they continue to co-parent their child.

When the pandemic hit the U.S. and lockdown was first imposed last year, the family of three quarantined together.

As they kept tight-lipped about their relationship, people started to speculate that maybe they were in an open relationship. Kylie usually didn't bother to respond to any rumors about her love life, but she seemed to mind about this one.

"I'm not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship. But it's just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what's true," she responded.

