 
 

Britney Called Police to Report Theft From Her Home Before Battery Allegations Came Out

Britney Called Police to Report Theft From Her Home Before Battery Allegations Came Out
Instagram
Celebrity

According to rumors, the 'Gimme More' singer reported alleged theft from her house last week before one of her employees accused her of battery following dog drama.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears reportedly called out police last week (ends15Aug21) to report a theft from her home.

According to Fox News, Ventura County Sheriff Capt. Eric Buschow confirmed the "Toxic" star made the call on 10 August, but she chose not to pursue further action.

It is unclear what she wished to report stolen, as no further inquiries were made and no report was filed.

However, the call came less than a week before police returned to the hitmaker's estate to respond to an alleged incident of battery by the "Stronger" star against one of her employees.

Britney's longtime housekeeper claimed the pop star flew into a rage after learning she had taken one of the singer's dogs to the vet and, during an altercation about the pet's treatment, slapped the accuser's phone out of her hand.

Officers were alerted to the incident at Britney's home on Monday when the housekeeper filed a police report, and the case is currently under investigation.

  See also...

Insiders have denied there was any physical altercation, adding the accuser's claims are false.

The battery accusation added to Britney's legal woes as she's fighting to regain control of her life after being in a conservatorship for more than a decade.

Estranged father Jamie Spears has since agreed to step down as her conservator while co-conservator Jodi Montgomery remains. Despite Britney's desperate plea to be freed from conservatorship, Jodi insisted the star wanted her to continue to manage her affairs.

Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery were previously embroiled in a spat after Britney accused her handlers of abuse.

Jamie and Jodi blamed each other after Britney claimed she was banned from getting married and having any more kids.

They also called each other out, refusing to take responsibility for Britney's 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold, which led to the superstar being placed in a permanent conservatorship back in 2008.

You can share this post!

Mike Richards Steps Down as 'Jeopardy!' Host Amid Backlash Over Past Offensive Comments

Teresa Palmer Introduces Baby Prairie Moon After Giving Birth to Baby No. 4
Related Posts
Jason Trawick Shoots Down Britney Spears Marriage Rumors

Jason Trawick Shoots Down Britney Spears Marriage Rumors

Britney Spears Accused of Battery Following Alleged Dog Drama

Britney Spears Accused of Battery Following Alleged Dog Drama

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Confirms She Will 'Absolutely' Return to Stage Soon

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Confirms She Will 'Absolutely' Return to Stage Soon

Britney Spears Might Have Secretly Married Jason Trawick, Court Documents Reveal

Britney Spears Might Have Secretly Married Jason Trawick, Court Documents Reveal

Most Read
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
Celebrity

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer