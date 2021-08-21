Britney Called Police to Report Theft From Her Home Before Battery Allegations Came Out

Instagram Celebrity

According to rumors, the 'Gimme More' singer reported alleged theft from her house last week before one of her employees accused her of battery following dog drama.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears reportedly called out police last week (ends15Aug21) to report a theft from her home.

According to Fox News, Ventura County Sheriff Capt. Eric Buschow confirmed the "Toxic" star made the call on 10 August, but she chose not to pursue further action.

It is unclear what she wished to report stolen, as no further inquiries were made and no report was filed.

However, the call came less than a week before police returned to the hitmaker's estate to respond to an alleged incident of battery by the "Stronger" star against one of her employees.

Britney's longtime housekeeper claimed the pop star flew into a rage after learning she had taken one of the singer's dogs to the vet and, during an altercation about the pet's treatment, slapped the accuser's phone out of her hand.

Officers were alerted to the incident at Britney's home on Monday when the housekeeper filed a police report, and the case is currently under investigation.

Insiders have denied there was any physical altercation, adding the accuser's claims are false.

The battery accusation added to Britney's legal woes as she's fighting to regain control of her life after being in a conservatorship for more than a decade.

Estranged father Jamie Spears has since agreed to step down as her conservator while co-conservator Jodi Montgomery remains. Despite Britney's desperate plea to be freed from conservatorship, Jodi insisted the star wanted her to continue to manage her affairs.

Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery were previously embroiled in a spat after Britney accused her handlers of abuse.

Jamie and Jodi blamed each other after Britney claimed she was banned from getting married and having any more kids.

They also called each other out, refusing to take responsibility for Britney's 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold, which led to the superstar being placed in a permanent conservatorship back in 2008.