Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos

Channelling her inner cowboy, the 'If I Were a Boy' songstress dons a racy dark blue denim bodysuit with huge cut-outs on the backside teamed with a blue cropped T-shirt and a cowboy hat.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has released new steamy photos as part of the campaign for her new Ivy Park x Adidas collection. Posted on the clothing line's official Instagram account, the images see the R&B diva flaunting her famous derriere.

In some of the newly-released promo photos, the 39-year-old mother of three modelled a racy dark blue denim bodysuit. The bodysuit has long legs, but it features huge cut-outs on the backside right below the waist, giving a full look at her natural clappas as the singer posed with her back to the camera.

Beyonce teamed the racy bodysuit with a royal blue cropped tee shirt and a cowboy hat in a matching color. She accessorized with a pair of big earrings for a glamor touch, as her long blonde hair was styled in loose waves.

According to the press release, "inspired by the inimitable style and undeniable influence of black cowboys and cowgirls," the new line from Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration is packed with contemporary takes on classic Western wear with a sporty twist, of course.

The Western-themed collection also features a cow-print set that includes bras, short skirt and long gloves. Priced from $25 (for accessories) to $200 (for shoes and outerwear), Ivy Park Rodeo is available exclusively on Adidas.com starting at 2 P.M. ET on Thursday, August 19.

Beyonce has previously enlisted her three children, Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi, to star in a campaign video for Ivy Park Rodeo Kids. Marking their modelling debut, the twins were wearing matching blue sweatsuits in the 36-second promotional video. While one of the kids stood next to the R&B star in an arena with blue fireworks flashing behind them, the other was being held by the mother of three in her arms.

As for Blue, she made a brief cameo alongside her mom as they sported matching purple hoodies and cow-print leggings. The nine-year-old Grammy winner and the "Halo" songstress adorably walked hand-in-hand on a pile of hay.

"The rodeo isn't just for the grown ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kids #ivyparkrodeo #ivyparkkids," so read the caption shared along with the ad on Ivy Park's Instagram account.

