Lamar Odom Insists He Was Drugged the Night of His Near-Fatal Overdose
The former Los Angeles Lakers player admits that after waking up from his coma, he's 'really hurt and almost in some sense afraid' because someone tried 'to take' his life.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom seemingly believes that his near-fatal overdose at a Las Vegas brothel back in October 2015 was not completely his fault. In a new interview, the former NBA star insisted that he was drugged that night.

During a Facebook Live interview with "Addiction Talk" on Wednesday, August 18, the 41-year-old athlete discussed the horrible night. He remembered that he was "really hurt" and "embarrassed" when he woke up from his coma and learned that he had ingested drugs without him knowing.

"I didn't take anything that night," Lamar insisted. The former professional basketball player went on to say, "I was really hurt and almost in some sense afraid because somebody just tried to take my life."

During the interview, Lamar said that he believed God saved him because he didn't voluntarily use any illegal substances that night. He also considered the drug overdose as his "rock bottom" that forced him to get clean.

Lamar admitted that cocaine became his "crutch" after his baby passed away from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 2006. "When my son passed away at six months in 2006 I kind of used cocaine for a crutch instead of my family and my children," he recalled. "I paid the price, short-term price."

Though Lamar didn't specifically name the Love Ranch brothel when speaking to "Addiction Talk", he previously blamed the late owner Dennis Hof for his hospitalization during a candid conversation on "The View" in 2019. "I think Dennis Hof… I don't know what he had against me, but I didn't do drugs that night, to be honest with you," he claimed. "So I don't know if he tried to poison me, or … I don't know what he had against me. He tried to kill me."

Lamar fell into a coma back in October 2015 after being discovered unconscious. At the time, the former Los Angeles Lakers player suffered multiple strokes, heart attacks and kidney failure as a result of his extreme drug and alcohol abuse. Since then, he has been steadily recovering.

Lamar once said that he didn't realize his addiction was becoming "too much" until it started to interfere with his marriage to Khloe Kardashian. "This is out of control," he confessed. He went on to add that one night he called his ex-wife when he was extremely high and she showed up with her family to take him to rehab for the first time. "[They did it] out of love," he said.

