Sean Penn Admits to Being at Odds With Seeing Daughter Dylan Perform Traumatic Scenes in 'Flag Day'

Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sean Penn had mixed feelings about having his daughter starring in his new movie, "Flag Day". The actor/director admitted to being at odds with seeing Dylan Penn perform some traumatic scenes in the film although he praised her for her "wonderful" performance.

The 61-year-old filmmaker offered his two cents in a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment. "There are a couple of scenes where being the one to have invited her to tear herself apart and being her father were at odds for me," he stated.

"I felt I should be calling Child Protective Services on myself a few times!" the Oscar winner added. "But she was so invested and startlingly wonderful, so in terms of being a director dreaming of having a performance to use in a film that way, it was more exciting than depleting."

As for Dylan, who joined her father in the interview, she claimed "it was really intense" to perform those scenes while her dad was there. She further explained,"I thought it would be really difficult to be that vulnerable and naked, in a sense, in front of 50-something crew members that I didn't know very well, but I think because I was working with my family, I felt very supported to be able to do that."

The Jennifer depicter in the movie, which is based on journalist Jennifer Vogel's 2005 memoir "Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Life", went on to give credits to her parents for transparency in her upbringing so she didn't need to live like her character. "The movie shows what can happen if you don't [communicate]," she first pointed out.

"It can end in real tragedy. You see Jennifer trying to have this transparent relationship with her father and telling her mother that she needs to be protected [from her stepfather]. She's willing to have an open, honest relationship with her parents and they don't allow for that to happen," the model continued. "So she finds it elsewhere."

Aside from Dylan, Sean had his son Hopper Penn starring in "Flag Day" as Nick. In the film, which will hit theaters on Friday, August 20, Sean plays Jennifer and Nick's father John Vogel, who leads a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and conman.