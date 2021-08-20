Fans Are Not Convinced That 'Sister Wives' Isn't Fake Despite Jenelle Brown's Clarification

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - "Sister Wives" quickly became one of TLC's most controversial shows after it premiered in 2010. It has been a decade since it first aired but fans keep wondering if the reality TV show, which follows Kodi Brown and his 4 wives, is actually scripted.

One of Kodi's wives appeared to shut down the claims that the show is fake in post on her Twitter account. Denying the speculations, Janelle wrote in March 2020, "We often forget the cameras are there." She continued, "We have never scripted our show and occasionally things happen that get out of control fast. This was one of those times."

Meanwhile, Christine Brown's daughter Mykelti Padron claimed Kody's marital struggles with Meri were "real," but it was "blown up" for TV. "But I don’t know their personal life," she explained. "Between any of the siblings, individual siblings, individual parents or whatever, we really don't know a lot of what goes on. We know what's between us."

As for Robyn Brown's former close friend Kendra Pollard-Parra, she revealed some insights into the problems behind the scenes. "Kody thinks of Janelle as more of a friend -- she's his buddy," Kendra told In Touch Weekly in April 2016. "Christine is a problem to him. And Meri, Kody can't stand her."

Fans witnessed tension in the family as they were mulling over buying a house big enough for all of them or four separate houses for each of wives. Despite that, Meri denied that she's breaking up with Kody in December 2020. She insisted that she's "committed" to Kody and her family.

TLC has yet to renew the "Sister Wives" for season 16. Jenelle, however, hinted that fans will continue see more of the Browns as she announced that she's the first among the family to move to Coyote Pass. "So, stay tuned, this is about to get real," she teased at the time.