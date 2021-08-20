 
 

Kris Jenner's Ex-Bodyguard to Be Deposed in $3 Million Sexual Assault Case

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered Marc McWilliams to answer questions under oath after he accuses the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum of exposing herself to him.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner's former bodyguard Marc McWilliams will be under oath when he is deposed in a $3 million sexual assault case against the momager. The former security guard of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum has been ordered to show up at a Los Angeles Superior Court.

Following a recent hearing, a judge ruled that Marc has to show up immediately. In a court order obtained by Radar, the judge stated, "The court finds that plaintiff did not act with substantial justification and sanctions are just. Concern for a potential subsequent deposition does not justify failing to appear for this deposition on a limited subject. Defendant is entitled to the deposition and plaintiff had no good reason for failing to appear."

The court has given Marc 15 days to show up for the deposition or face further sanctions. Previously, Kris' former security guard was fined $2,395 for failing to appear in court.

The judge's order came after David Shield Security, Marc's employer, demanded the court sanction the former bodyguard for refusing to appear for a deposition. The company said Marc was dragging out the case and they believed the case should be heard in arbitration and not Los Angeles Court. For his part, Marc himself argued that his depo should not be taken unless Kris and Kourtney Kardashian were present to avoid being deposed twice.

Back in 2020, Marc first filed a lawsuit against Kris and David Shield Security. In the legal documents, Marc, who was a former rapper, claimed to be a victim of a "pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct."

Marc also declared that he was subjected to comments "of an overt sexual nature, comments directed at Plaintiff's physical appearance, comments inquiring as to Plaintiff's sexual activities." He further stated that he received comments "suggesting that Plaintiff engage in a romantic and sexual relationship, and comments concerning the physical appearance and sexual activities of other employees."

Marc further stressed that Kris was responsible for "repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact" with his body. In his statement, the former security guard accused the TV reality star of "massaging [his] neck, shoulders, arms and back without consent" and "causing her hand to rest on [his] thigh and groin."

In defense of Kris, her lawyer had issued a statement that read, "This lawsuit, filed back in September, has yet to be served on Ms. Jenner and involves events alleged to have occurred more than two years ago." The attorney added, "The allegations are not only wrong and scandalous, but seem designed to coerce Ms. Jenner into silence via a settlement. This will not happen."

"Rather, Ms. Jenner fully intends to seek vindication at trial, armed with evidence that will show the falsity of the claims being made," so the statement continued. "Following that, Ms. Jenner will pursue all of her available legal remedies to protect her good name and reputation and to hold those who brought this suit accountable."

