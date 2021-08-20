 
 

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Makes 'Twenty Grand' Rain While Performing at NYC Strip Club

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Makes 'Twenty Grand' Rain While Performing at NYC Strip Club
The 'Swervin' rapper, real name Julius Dubose, is reported to have accidentally thrown 'a brick of five grand and it landed on a girl's head' during his gig at Sapphire.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie recently showed off his wealth in a New York City strip club. While performing at Upper East Side's Sapphire, the "Swervin" rapper reportedly made it rain "twenty grand" in cash.

Offering more details about the 25-year-old's performance was Page Six. "He bought 20 grand in singles and was throwing it to dancers in the crowd. It's like everything he made on performing, he pretty much spent on dancers," a source told the outlet.

Another partygoer then divulged that Hoodie accidentally "threw a brick of five grand and it landed on a girl's head." The individual went on sharing, "It was quite funny... the crowd went crazy with all the money flying in the air."

According to the outlet, Hoodie was a last-minute performer after Nas cancelled his gig. Among hip-hop stars who were also in attendance that night were Trey Songz, Busta Rhymes and Nelly.

Travis Scott (II) was unveiled to be at the club as well. However, Kylie Jenner's baby daddy reportedly was "shooing a lot of girls away." One partygoer said, "He kind of didn't want to be bothered. He was in the corner... they sneaked him in through a backdoor, and his security went in first to pick out an area."

Scott himself tried to keep a low profile while attending The Grand in Boston days prior. The "Sicko Mode" spitter, who went to the club to support his pal and Justin Bieber's longtime DJ Tay James, reportedly got the venue clearing out its VIP section to make way for him and his security team.

"They turned down the lights - almost off - and it was, clearly, so we couldn’t take photos," a source told Page Six. "[Scott] wore this trucker hat real low. He was trying to be incognito as he passed through the crowd, and security had people leave the section. It was almost pitch-black back there."

