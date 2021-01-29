 
 

Kris Jenner Denies Sexual Assault Claims by Ex-Bodyguard as He Prepares Two New Allegations

Kris Jenner Denies Sexual Assault Claims by Ex-Bodyguard as He Prepares Two New Allegations
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

Marc Williams previously claimed in a first lawsuit that Kris was responsible for 'repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact' with his body.

  • Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner is about to face a legal trouble as a former bodyguard accuses the reality TV star of sexually assaulting him when he worked for her. It has been reported that the bodyguard is ready to bring new allegations against her in his ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit.

Marc Williams, who filed a $3 million lawsuit against Kris last year of unwelcomed sexual advances, claimed to Daily Mail that through his lawyer Elisheva Rafael, he's planning to file an amended complaint which will contain "two new allegations against Kris Jenner." The site further reported that Judge Bryant-Deason ordered Elisheva to file the amended complaint "within a week" with a new hearing being scheduled for March 23.

In response to that, Kris' lawyer issued a statement on January 27 that read, "This lawsuit, filed back in September, has yet to be served on Ms. Jenner and involves events alleged to have occurred more than two years ago. The allegations are not only wrong and scandalous, but seem designed to coerce Ms. Jenner into silence via a settlement. This will not happen."

  See also...

The statement continued, "Rather, Ms. Jenner fully intends to seek vindication at trial, armed with evidence that will show the falsity of the claims being made. Following that, Ms. Jenner will pursue all of her available legal remedies to protect her good name and reputation and to hold those who brought this suit accountable."

In his first lawsuit, Marc, who was a former rapper, claimed to be a victim of a "pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct."

He also claims he was subjected to comments "of an overt sexual nature, comments directed at Plaintiff's physical appearance, comments inquiring as to Plaintiff's sexual activities, comments suggesting that Plaintiff engage in a romantic and sexual relationship, and comments concerning the physical appearance and sexual activities of other employees."

The former security guard also claims the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was responsible for "repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact" with his body, "massaging (his) neck, shoulders, arms and back without consent" and "causing her hand to rest on (his) thigh and groin."

You can share this post!

Katherine Heigl 'Pissed Off' for Being Described as 'Difficult' Actress

Khloe Kardashian Ready for Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson
Related Posts
Kris Jenner Advises TikTok Star Behind Kanye West-Jeffree Star Affair Rumor to Seek Help

Kris Jenner Advises TikTok Star Behind Kanye West-Jeffree Star Affair Rumor to Seek Help

Kris Jenner Dragged for Buying $330K 2021 Rolls-Royce Amid Pandemic

Kris Jenner Dragged for Buying $330K 2021 Rolls-Royce Amid Pandemic

The Kardashian Family Signs Exclusive Multi-Year Deal With Hulu for New Show

The Kardashian Family Signs Exclusive Multi-Year Deal With Hulu for New Show

Kris Jenner to Offer Virtual Christmas Decorating Lesson in the Name of Charity

Kris Jenner to Offer Virtual Christmas Decorating Lesson in the Name of Charity

Most Read
Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split
Celebrity

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Jordyn Woods Amuses BF Karl-Anthony Towns With Her Twerking in 'Buss It' Video

Jordyn Woods Amuses BF Karl-Anthony Towns With Her Twerking in 'Buss It' Video

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'