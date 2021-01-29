Kris Jenner Denies Sexual Assault Claims by Ex-Bodyguard as He Prepares Two New Allegations

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Marc Williams previously claimed in a first lawsuit that Kris was responsible for 'repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact' with his body.

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner is about to face a legal trouble as a former bodyguard accuses the reality TV star of sexually assaulting him when he worked for her. It has been reported that the bodyguard is ready to bring new allegations against her in his ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit.

Marc Williams, who filed a $3 million lawsuit against Kris last year of unwelcomed sexual advances, claimed to Daily Mail that through his lawyer Elisheva Rafael, he's planning to file an amended complaint which will contain "two new allegations against Kris Jenner." The site further reported that Judge Bryant-Deason ordered Elisheva to file the amended complaint "within a week" with a new hearing being scheduled for March 23.

In response to that, Kris' lawyer issued a statement on January 27 that read, "This lawsuit, filed back in September, has yet to be served on Ms. Jenner and involves events alleged to have occurred more than two years ago. The allegations are not only wrong and scandalous, but seem designed to coerce Ms. Jenner into silence via a settlement. This will not happen."

The statement continued, "Rather, Ms. Jenner fully intends to seek vindication at trial, armed with evidence that will show the falsity of the claims being made. Following that, Ms. Jenner will pursue all of her available legal remedies to protect her good name and reputation and to hold those who brought this suit accountable."

In his first lawsuit, Marc, who was a former rapper, claimed to be a victim of a "pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct."

He also claims he was subjected to comments "of an overt sexual nature, comments directed at Plaintiff's physical appearance, comments inquiring as to Plaintiff's sexual activities, comments suggesting that Plaintiff engage in a romantic and sexual relationship, and comments concerning the physical appearance and sexual activities of other employees."

The former security guard also claims the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was responsible for "repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact" with his body, "massaging (his) neck, shoulders, arms and back without consent" and "causing her hand to rest on (his) thigh and groin."