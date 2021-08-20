 
 

Blues Traveler Singer John Popper Injured in Tour Bus Crash

Blues Traveler Singer John Popper Injured in Tour Bus Crash
It is reported that the band members were trapped inside the tour bus after the crash in Minnesota and they were rescued only after law enforcement arrived on the scene.

AceShowbiz - Blues Traveler was involved in a scary moment when the band's tour bus crashed last week. According to a new report, the bus crashed on Wednesday night, August 18  in Minnesota on their way to Rochester, Minnesota, leaving lead singer John Popper and several others injuries.

TMZ reported that everyone was trapped inside after the crash. They were rescued only after law enforcement arrived on the scene, a rep for the band, Deborah Radel, shared. The band members were then rushed to the hospital as they suffered from minor injuries.

The crash, however, will not change anything when it comes to the band's scheduled performance on Friday night, August 20. Following the accident, Blues Traveler took to their official Facebook page to share updates on their condition.

"This morning our tour bus went off the road and crossed the median," the band announced on Facebook. "Thankfully we are all safe and have only sustained minor injuries. Our sincere gratitude to the Winona MN, Police Department and Rescue Crew for their help getting us safely off the highway and out of oncoming traffic."

Fans quickly sent well-wishes in the comment section. "Wow - glad youre ok! I was down at Tulane when you were recording Save His Soul in NOLA and Jon had his bike accident - we prayed then too! One thing about those days was that Chan & Brooklyn Bob (RIP) played in local clubs - which was super cool to see....," one person said.

"Glad everyone is safe- most important part. Safe travels as you continue," another fan wrote. "the road is long, be careful out there. glad you're all okay," someone else added.

