Rapper Germ's Girlfriend Killed After Being Kidnapped in Front of His Eyes
The Atlanta-based emcee reported the abduction of his girlfriend Mariam Abdulrad, just hours before she was found dead with several gunshot wounds on her body.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Germ has lost his loved one in a tragedy that unfolded before his eyes. The rising hip-hop star's girlfriend Mariam Abdulrad was shot and killed, a few hours after he witnessed her get kidnapped at gunpoint in front of his house.

Germ, whose real name is Jerry Antoine, has taken to Instagram to mourn his girlfriend's passing. He posted a photo of him with a bunch of friends and relatives posing near a mural in honor of his late girlfriend.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, "I CNT BELIEVE THIS S**T . I LOVE YOU MERMZ . I ALWAYS TOLD YO LIL A** YOU WERE LEGENDARY ." He went on remembering her, "IDK ANYBODY THT LOVED HARDER THAN YOU , YOU TAUGHT ME REAL LIFE LESSONS . #MARIAMFOREVER."

Germ reported Mariam's abduction which happened in front of his home at around 5 A.M. last Friday, August 13. In a record of 911 call placed by Germ, he told the dispatcher, "Somebody just left with my girlfriend." He further detailed, "My girlfriend just got out of a car and somebody just came and kidnapped her and left."

Sounding distressed, the Atlanta-based rapper said on the 911 recording, "I just watched her get kidnapped from in front of my house! What the f**k. Oh my f**king God." He added, "Yes. I watched it all through my window in my front yard. He had a gun pointed to her and he forced her into a car. He had on a security shirt."

Four hours later, Mariam's body was found near an abandoned home on Lakewood Avenue. According to investigators, she had been shot multiple times as several gunshot wounds were discovered on her body.

The same morning, suspect DeMarcus Brinkley was arrested. He was caught after crashing into another vehicle when officers attempted to pull him over. The 27-year-old was booked into the Fulton County Jail and charged with murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held without bond.

