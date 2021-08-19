Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The 'Miracles from Heaven' actress is pictured outside an apartment in New York City with the CEO and Chairman of Cali Group, months after it was reported that they have gotten back together.

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck is apparently not the only one patching things up with a former lover. Amid his hot romance with Jennifer Lopez, his former wife Jennifer Garner has been spotted together with her ex-boyfriend John Miller.

The "Peppermint" star was photographed with the CEO and Chairman of Cali Group outside an apartment building in New York City on Monday, August 16. The two didn't show any PDA as Jen walked a few steps ahead of her rumored boyfriend while they seemingly headed into an entrance.

For the outing, Jen kept it casual in a white sweater, jeans and sandals. She also wore a pair of black-rimmed glasses and a face mask for protection, while her long brunette hair was let loose. As for John, he donned black jeans and a flannel shirt.

This marks their first sighting together after it was reported earlier this year that they gave their romance another try. "Jen and John are back on," a source told Us Weekly back in April. The so-called inside source went on to spill, "It started up a few weeks ago."

"They're determined to make it work," the insider added, noting the two "had remained friendly since their breakup." On why they got back together, the source claimed the couple "eventually realized there was a spark between them" and decided to give it their relationship another shot.

Jennifer was first linked romantically to John in 2018, shortly after the "13 Going on 30" actress finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck. At the time, an insider told Us Weekly, "John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce." The insider also added, "They're on the same page and understand where things stand."

John shares two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell, while Jen has three children, 15-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Serafina, and 9-year-old son Samuel, from her marriage to Ben.

The pair reportedly broke up after two years of dating. In August 2020, another source told the outlet the reason why the two split. "He was ready for marriage and she just couldn't commit. They parted on very amicable terms," so claimed the source.