Anthony Mackie Signs Up to Lead 'Captain America 4' Film

The 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' star has reportedly closed a deal to star in the upcoming Disney/Marvel film, which will be his first superhero movie in a starring role.

Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Anthony Mackie will be taking the baton in the next Captain America film. The actor is reportedly set to return for "Captain America 4" after closing a deal with Marvel/Disney to land a starring role in his first superhero film.

Deadline was the first to report the news, but other details are currently still kept under wraps, including whether or not Sebastian Stan, who has been portraying Steve Rogers' old buddy Bucky Barnes a.k.a. Winter Soldier, will also return for the next installment.

In "Avengers: Endgame", Chris Evans' Steve Rogers appears to pass the torch to Mackie's Sam Wilson as he hands over his Captain America shield to the veteran United States Air Force Pararescueman. Mackie then stars on Disney+'s series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" alongside Stan.

On the show, Sam didn't immediately pick up Captain America's name and continued to use the Falcon moniker as he was questioning how "a black man [can] represent a country that does not represent him" and the series explores how the shield becomes a burden for him. In the last episode, Sam eventually takes up the shield.

Mackie has also starred in six Marvel films as Falcon, beginning with "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".

Back in April, The Hollywood Reporter stated that "Captain America 4" is in development with "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" showrunner Malcolm Spellman as the screenwriter. Spellman will write the script of the upcoming movie with Dalan Musson, a staff writer who also worked on the Disney+ series.

No director is attached to the upcoming movie just yet. While a recent report said that Evans might be back in the MCU, this is not the top-secret project that is believed to bring back the actor into the fold.