 
 

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post
Instagram
Celebrity

The daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali is under fire after defending those who refuse to get vaccinated or wear mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an now-infamos Instagram Story post.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Laila Ali is dragged on Twitter after posting anti-mask and anti-vax on her Instagram account. The media personality and ex-professional boxer catched fire after defending those who refuse to get vaccinated or wear mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People don't seem to understand that just b/c some folks don't wear masks, don't want the shot, don't listen to the media or live in fear…," the daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali wrote. "it doesn't mean they don't 'believe' the virus is real or think they can't get it! They know it was created to harm humanity!"

She went on to note, "They simply choose to build up & trust their own immune system like they have been doing all their life. If they get it, they will deal with it!! It's a God given choice. I know, this kind of faith is impossible for some to comprehend. But lean not on your own understanding."

  See also...

"Before you claim they are 'putting others in danger,' you should do your own research to learn if that's actually true. You can't change anyone but yourself, So YOU DO YOU!" so she concluded.

People, unsurprisingly, were not having her comments. "S**t like this is why the COVID vaccination rates are so low in the black community," one person noted o Twitter. Another person commented, "There is a massive disconnect in having more 'faith' in your immune system to fight an incredibly infectious and for Black people disproportionately more deadly COVID-19 virus, than to fight the sniffles and a sore arm you might get from the COVID-19 vaccine."

"Not Laila Ali being pretty and dumb with that anti-vaccine statement disguised as a faith lesson," someone else slammed Laila. "It's people like Laila Ali that will post something reckless about Covid but her doctor will come see about her, you don't have that luxury smh #lailaAli #COVIDIOTS," another user wrote.

Calling Laila "a whole fool," one person took aim at her, "i'm tired of famous black folk throwing around their ignorance about this virus and encourgaging other black folk to not trust science which leaves so many of us for dead!!! look around you! so we should trust boxers, actors, comedians? shut up!"

You can share this post!

Bhad Bhabie Threatens to Sue Airbnb Over Alleged 'Blatant Age Discrimination'

Michelle Williams Admits to Having PTSD After Her Infamous '106 and Park' Fall
Related Posts
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Laila Ali Hits Him With Her Car

Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Laila Ali Hits Him With Her Car

Most Read
Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Celebrity

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Happily Pose With His Half-Sister on 3-Year-Old's Birthday

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Happily Pose With His Half-Sister on 3-Year-Old's Birthday

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Polo G Heartbroken After Best Friend BMoney 1300 Was Killed in Chicago Shooting

Polo G Heartbroken After Best Friend BMoney 1300 Was Killed in Chicago Shooting