Bhad Bhabie Threatens to Sue Airbnb Over Alleged 'Blatant Age Discrimination'

Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) apparently had a rather bad experience with Airbnb. The raptress ranted about the app in a now-deleted post on her Instagram acccount in which she accused the app of alleged age discrimination.

"F**k @airbnb," Bhabie wrote on Instagram Story, adding, "y'all are weird asf not renting to me Bc I'm 18." She went on to lash out, "FYI I've never thrown a party in my life believe it or not."

The "Cash Me Outside" rapper went on to threaten to sue the app for discriminating her as she wrote, "Y'all will b hearing from my lawyer b***hes. Why am I able to sign up then ??? and before y'all trolls get into a tizzy I use it for travel."

In a statement to TMZ, Airbnb denied that they they were targeting the social media personality. It insists that the reason why Bhabie was denied to book a rental was because their policy has strict rules which include "three positives reviews" for people under 25 to "book entire home listings.

In response to that, Bhabie's reps said, "She feels it's blatant age discrimination. She pointed out that her manager who is twice her age is way more likely to be throwing a party at an Airbnb than she is."

That aside, Bhabie is currently enjoying her OnlyFans success. The star, who joined the adult site as soon as she turn legal, claimed in an interview with Variety that she makes enough money from the app for her to retire right now.

"My main business manager, who's been with me since I was like 15, when my mom had control of everything, tells me, 'Everyone thinks that you're going to blow it, but I think you're going to do great,' " she said. "And when I turned 18, I started making so much money when I started doing OnlyFans. And when I say making money, I mean, I could retire right now if I wanted to."