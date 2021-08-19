 
 

Bhad Bhabie Threatens to Sue Airbnb Over Alleged 'Blatant Age Discrimination'

Bhad Bhabie Threatens to Sue Airbnb Over Alleged 'Blatant Age Discrimination'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Cash Me Outside' rapstress rants about the app in a now-deleted post on her Instagram acccount in which she accuses the app of alleged age discrimination after she's denied to make a booking.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) apparently had a rather bad experience with Airbnb. The raptress ranted about the app in a now-deleted post on her Instagram acccount in which she accused the app of alleged age discrimination.

"F**k @airbnb," Bhabie wrote on Instagram Story, adding, "y'all are weird asf not renting to me Bc I'm 18." She went on to lash out, "FYI I've never thrown a party in my life believe it or not."

The "Cash Me Outside" rapper went on to threaten to sue the app for discriminating her as she wrote, "Y'all will b hearing from my lawyer b***hes. Why am I able to sign up then ??? and before y'all trolls get into a tizzy I use it for travel."

  See also...

In a statement to TMZ, Airbnb denied that they they were targeting the social media personality. It insists that the reason why Bhabie was denied to book a rental was because their policy has strict rules which include "three positives reviews" for people under 25 to "book entire home listings.

In response to that, Bhabie's reps said, "She feels it's blatant age discrimination. She pointed out that her manager who is twice her age is way more likely to be throwing a party at an Airbnb than she is."

That aside, Bhabie is currently enjoying her OnlyFans success. The star, who joined the adult site as soon as she turn legal, claimed in an interview with Variety that she makes enough money from the app for her to retire right now.

"My main business manager, who's been with me since I was like 15, when my mom had control of everything, tells me, 'Everyone thinks that you're going to blow it, but I think you're going to do great,' " she said. "And when I turned 18, I started making so much money when I started doing OnlyFans. And when I say making money, I mean, I could retire right now if I wanted to."

You can share this post!

Lil Nas X Leaves an NSFW Compliment on Chloe Bailey's Sexy Magazine Cover

Michelle Williams Admits to Having PTSD After Her Infamous '106 and Park' Fall
Related Posts
Bhad Bhabie Isn't Really Surprised by Her Massive Success on OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie Isn't Really Surprised by Her Massive Success on OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie Calls Out Dr. Phil for Saying That He Didn't Know About Turn-About Ranch Abuse

Bhad Bhabie Calls Out Dr. Phil for Saying That He Didn't Know About Turn-About Ranch Abuse

Bhad Bhabie Makes $1M in Just 6 Hours After Joining OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie Makes $1M in Just 6 Hours After Joining OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie Shares Topless Instagram Selfies on Her 18th Birthday

Bhad Bhabie Shares Topless Instagram Selfies on Her 18th Birthday

Most Read
Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Celebrity

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Happily Pose With His Half-Sister on 3-Year-Old's Birthday

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Happily Pose With His Half-Sister on 3-Year-Old's Birthday

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Polo G Heartbroken After Best Friend BMoney 1300 Was Killed in Chicago Shooting

Polo G Heartbroken After Best Friend BMoney 1300 Was Killed in Chicago Shooting