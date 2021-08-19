Dolly Parton Joins Rihanna and Kim Kardashian in Forbes' List of Richest Self-Made Women

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton has been named a newcomer to Forbes magazine's America's Richest Self-Made Women list.

The country queen is the only musician among 15 newcomers to the list, thanks to a run of successes over the past two years, coming in at number 86.

"In a year when most of the music industry slowed down, the country singer and co-owner of amusement park Dollywood was busier than ever," Forbes editors write. "She wrote a song inspired by her experience during the pandemic, released her first holiday album in 30 years and starred in a Netflix film, 'Christmas on the Square'."

She recently invested hundreds of millions into her Dollywood theme park and resort in Tennessee, which is the main reason she's made it onto the 2021 list.

"The biggest piece of her net worth is her stake in the amusement park company," the editors add. "That helped push her wealth up to an estimated $350 million."

Diane Hendricks, the chair of ABC Supply - one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding and windows in America - tops the 2021 countdown, ahead of medical-record software provider Judy Faulkner. Oprah Winfrey is the top celebrity, coming in at 12, four spots ahead of Rihanna, while Kim Kardashian also makes the top 25 at 24.

