Dolly Parton Joins Rihanna and Kim Kardashian in Forbes' List of Richest Self-Made Women
Among 15 newcomers to the list, the country music legend comes in at number 86 thanks to a run of successes over the past two years that include her investment in Dollywood theme park.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton has been named a newcomer to Forbes magazine's America's Richest Self-Made Women list.

The country queen is the only musician among 15 newcomers to the list, thanks to a run of successes over the past two years, coming in at number 86.

"In a year when most of the music industry slowed down, the country singer and co-owner of amusement park Dollywood was busier than ever," Forbes editors write. "She wrote a song inspired by her experience during the pandemic, released her first holiday album in 30 years and starred in a Netflix film, 'Christmas on the Square'."

She recently invested hundreds of millions into her Dollywood theme park and resort in Tennessee, which is the main reason she's made it onto the 2021 list.

"The biggest piece of her net worth is her stake in the amusement park company," the editors add. "That helped push her wealth up to an estimated $350 million."

Diane Hendricks, the chair of ABC Supply - one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding and windows in America - tops the 2021 countdown, ahead of medical-record software provider Judy Faulkner. Oprah Winfrey is the top celebrity, coming in at 12, four spots ahead of Rihanna, while Kim Kardashian also makes the top 25 at 24.

That aside, the singer talked about her unique hobby in a special "Watch What Happens Live!" episode on Thursday night, July 29. "I love finding old houses... and going in them and seeing if I can find old books and old pieces of glass...," she told host Andy Cohen. "I like doing that kind of stuff."

Dolly Parton Admits Seeing People's Old Stuff Is One of Her Hobbies

Dolly Parton Wishes the Best for Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Dolly Parton Recreates Her Playboy Cover for Husband's Birthday: 'He Still Thinks I'm a Hot Chick'

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

Polo G Heartbroken After Best Friend BMoney 1300 Was Killed in Chicago Shooting

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce