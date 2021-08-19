 
 

Courtney Love Commemorates Daughter's Birthday With Tarot-Inspired Tattoo

Courtney Love Commemorates Daughter's Birthday With Tarot-Inspired Tattoo
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

On the day Frances Bean Cobain turned 29, the Hole frontwoman shows off the new arm design that depicts a small dog flying through a tarot card labeled 'The Fool'.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Courtney Love is celebrating daughter Frances Bean Cobain's birthday with a new tattoo.

The Hole frontwoman got inked with a colorful Tarot-inspired design in honor of her girl with late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, who turned 29 on Wednesday, August 1.

And the mum is showing off the arm art, which depicts a small dog flying through a tarot card labeled "The Fool", in a new video on Instagram, which shows the rocker marveling at the final product and giving her tattoo artist a hug.

"Mid life ink era begins," the "Miss World" hitmaker writes alongside the clip.

  See also...

"I saw these new dyes from a Korean stick/poke artist, got inspired, figured maybe my philosophy of only ever getting tattoos, in the red light districts of harbor towns when drunk, was slightly dated ( HA!) & also wanted to do a tribute to my beautiful daughter, Frances, whose birthday it is today [sic]."

She also notes "the innocence, open mindedness, enlightenment, that is 'The Fool'. Number 0 in the major arcanum of the tarot [sic]."

Social media staff for the tattoo parlor, Parliament Tattoo in London, also shared photos from the inking session, writing, "We spent yesterday hanging out with and tattooing @courtneylove. Thank you for an unreal day!"

You can share this post!

Dolly Parton Joins Rihanna and Kim Kardashian in Forbes' List of Richest Self-Made Women

Holly Madison Dubs Her Decision to Join Hugh Hefner's Playboy World 'Dangerous Choice'
Related Posts
Courtney Love Gets Emotional as She Covers Britney's Song Amid Conservatorship Woes

Courtney Love Gets Emotional as She Covers Britney's Song Amid Conservatorship Woes

Courtney Love Wants Olivia Rodrigo to Send Her Flowers and Apology Note for Copying Hole Album Cover

Courtney Love Wants Olivia Rodrigo to Send Her Flowers and Apology Note for Copying Hole Album Cover

Courtney Love, Terrence Howard, Steven Seagal Among Top Delinquent Taxpayers

Courtney Love, Terrence Howard, Steven Seagal Among Top Delinquent Taxpayers

Courtney Love Apologizes After Accusing Trent Reznor of Abusing 'Girls as Young as 12'

Courtney Love Apologizes After Accusing Trent Reznor of Abusing 'Girls as Young as 12'

Most Read
Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Celebrity

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Happily Pose With His Half-Sister on 3-Year-Old's Birthday

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Happily Pose With His Half-Sister on 3-Year-Old's Birthday