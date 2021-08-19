Courtney Love Commemorates Daughter's Birthday With Tarot-Inspired Tattoo

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

On the day Frances Bean Cobain turned 29, the Hole frontwoman shows off the new arm design that depicts a small dog flying through a tarot card labeled 'The Fool'.

AceShowbiz - Singer Courtney Love is celebrating daughter Frances Bean Cobain's birthday with a new tattoo.

The Hole frontwoman got inked with a colorful Tarot-inspired design in honor of her girl with late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, who turned 29 on Wednesday, August 1.

And the mum is showing off the arm art, which depicts a small dog flying through a tarot card labeled "The Fool", in a new video on Instagram, which shows the rocker marveling at the final product and giving her tattoo artist a hug.

"Mid life ink era begins," the "Miss World" hitmaker writes alongside the clip.

"I saw these new dyes from a Korean stick/poke artist, got inspired, figured maybe my philosophy of only ever getting tattoos, in the red light districts of harbor towns when drunk, was slightly dated ( HA!) & also wanted to do a tribute to my beautiful daughter, Frances, whose birthday it is today [sic]."

She also notes "the innocence, open mindedness, enlightenment, that is 'The Fool'. Number 0 in the major arcanum of the tarot [sic]."

Social media staff for the tattoo parlor, Parliament Tattoo in London, also shared photos from the inking session, writing, "We spent yesterday hanging out with and tattooing @courtneylove. Thank you for an unreal day!"