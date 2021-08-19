 
 

'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out the 7 Acts Moving to the Semi-Finals

'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out the 7 Acts Moving to the Semi-Finals
NBC/Elizabeth Morris
TV

Among the 12 acts that performed the night before, only 7 of them move forward to the next round while the other 5 acts are unfortunately sent home in eliminations.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" announced the results of the second round of the quarterfinals in the Wednesday, August 18 episode. Among the 12 acts that performed the night before, only 7 of them moved forward to the next round. Unfortunately, the other 5 acts were sent home in eliminations.

Kicking off the night, host Terry Crews revealed three acts who were up for the live Instant Save. They were Korean Soul, T.3 and Tory Vagasy. Terry then called Northwell Health Nurse Choir and Shuffolution to come up to the stage. Northwell Health Nurse Choir moved to the semi-finals!

Later, it was Victory Brinker and Aidan Bryant who were about to find out their fate on the competition. Thankfully, none of them were eliminated as they were both sent to the semi-finals.

  See also...

Positive Impact Movement and Peter Antoniou were then called on before Terry announced that the one who stayed in the competition was mentalist Peter. Dokteuk Crew, Josh Blue and Johnny Showcase were the last 3 acts other than the Instant Save acts who had yet to find out their results.

Josh was named as the semi-finalist joining others. "You have a chance at winning this whole thing," judge Simon Cowell told Josh. The comedian responded, "I'm ready. Let's do this!"

Before going back to the Instant Save, season 11 runner-ups The Clairvoyants returned to the AGT stage for another mesmerizing performance. Season 14 winner Kodi Lee also hit the stage, joining forces with H.E.R. in a performance of her song "Hold On".

It was later time for the Instant Save. The judges had to chose only two of the three to move forward. The first act to be sent to the semifinals was Tory Vagasy. The judges then had to pick between T.3 and Korean Soul as there was only one spot left. Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum chose T.3, while Simon wanted to save Korean Soul. It was tied because Howie also chose Korean Soul. The final decision would later be determined according to America's vote and the one who joined others in the semi-finals was Korean Soul!

You can share this post!

Theo James and Wife Ruth Kearney Welcome First Child After Nearly Three Years of Marriage
Related Posts
'America's Got Talent' Recap: More Acts Hit the Stage in Second Quarterfinals Night

'America's Got Talent' Recap: More Acts Hit the Stage in Second Quarterfinals Night

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Golden Buzzer Winner Earns Standing Ovation in 1st Live Quarterfinals

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Golden Buzzer Winner Earns Standing Ovation in 1st Live Quarterfinals

'America's Got Talent': Nightbirde Unable to Continue After Her Cancer Took Turn for the Worse

'America's Got Talent': Nightbirde Unable to Continue After Her Cancer Took Turn for the Worse

'AGT' Recap: The Last Batch of Acts Impress the Judges in Final Night of Auditions

'AGT' Recap: The Last Batch of Acts Impress the Judges in Final Night of Auditions

Most Read
Chris Evans' 'Influence and Power in the Middle East' Series Slammed for Being 'CIA Propaganda'
TV

Chris Evans' 'Influence and Power in the Middle East' Series Slammed for Being 'CIA Propaganda'

Nicole Kidman Explains Why She Felt 'Enormous Amount of Stress' Producing 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Nicole Kidman Explains Why She Felt 'Enormous Amount of Stress' Producing 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Emma Corrin's Princess Diana Takes 'The Phantom of the Opera' Stage in 'The Crown' Deleted Scene

Emma Corrin's Princess Diana Takes 'The Phantom of the Opera' Stage in 'The Crown' Deleted Scene

Amputee Star Savannah Welch Feels 'a Little Intimidated' to Play Batgirl on 'Titans'

Amputee Star Savannah Welch Feels 'a Little Intimidated' to Play Batgirl on 'Titans'

Octavia Spencer Obsessed With True Crime Shows

Octavia Spencer Obsessed With True Crime Shows

'The Crown' Shares First Look at Elizabeth Debicki's Diana and Dominic West's Prince Charles

'The Crown' Shares First Look at Elizabeth Debicki's Diana and Dominic West's Prince Charles

Jason Momoa Bans His Kids From Watching 'Baywatch' and 'Game of Thrones'

Jason Momoa Bans His Kids From Watching 'Baywatch' and 'Game of Thrones'

'The Real Housewives of Dallas' Won't Return for Season 6

'The Real Housewives of Dallas' Won't Return for Season 6

Eminem Confirmed to Play Real-Life Drug Dealer White Boy Rick in 50 Cent's New Show

Eminem Confirmed to Play Real-Life Drug Dealer White Boy Rick in 50 Cent's New Show

'America's Got Talent' Recap: More Acts Hit the Stage in Second Quarterfinals Night

'America's Got Talent' Recap: More Acts Hit the Stage in Second Quarterfinals Night

Nicole Kidman Exposes Keith Urban for Having Hots for Her 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Character

Nicole Kidman Exposes Keith Urban for Having Hots for Her 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Character

'RHOBH': Cast Members Corners Erika Jayne Over Embezzlement Allegations

'RHOBH': Cast Members Corners Erika Jayne Over Embezzlement Allegations

'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out the 7 Acts Moving to the Semi-Finals

'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out the 7 Acts Moving to the Semi-Finals