'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out the 7 Acts Moving to the Semi-Finals

NBC/Elizabeth Morris TV

Among the 12 acts that performed the night before, only 7 of them move forward to the next round while the other 5 acts are unfortunately sent home in eliminations.

Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" announced the results of the second round of the quarterfinals in the Wednesday, August 18 episode. Among the 12 acts that performed the night before, only 7 of them moved forward to the next round. Unfortunately, the other 5 acts were sent home in eliminations.

Kicking off the night, host Terry Crews revealed three acts who were up for the live Instant Save. They were Korean Soul, T.3 and Tory Vagasy. Terry then called Northwell Health Nurse Choir and Shuffolution to come up to the stage. Northwell Health Nurse Choir moved to the semi-finals!

Later, it was Victory Brinker and Aidan Bryant who were about to find out their fate on the competition. Thankfully, none of them were eliminated as they were both sent to the semi-finals.

Positive Impact Movement and Peter Antoniou were then called on before Terry announced that the one who stayed in the competition was mentalist Peter. Dokteuk Crew, Josh Blue and Johnny Showcase were the last 3 acts other than the Instant Save acts who had yet to find out their results.

Josh was named as the semi-finalist joining others. "You have a chance at winning this whole thing," judge Simon Cowell told Josh. The comedian responded, "I'm ready. Let's do this!"

Before going back to the Instant Save, season 11 runner-ups The Clairvoyants returned to the AGT stage for another mesmerizing performance. Season 14 winner Kodi Lee also hit the stage, joining forces with H.E.R. in a performance of her song "Hold On".

It was later time for the Instant Save. The judges had to chose only two of the three to move forward. The first act to be sent to the semifinals was Tory Vagasy. The judges then had to pick between T.3 and Korean Soul as there was only one spot left. Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum chose T.3, while Simon wanted to save Korean Soul. It was tied because Howie also chose Korean Soul. The final decision would later be determined according to America's vote and the one who joined others in the semi-finals was Korean Soul!