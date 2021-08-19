Angelina Jolie Feels 'Familiar' With Her Role in 'Eternals' Due to Her 'Unconventional Family'

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

In a new interview, the actress portraying Thena in the upcoming Marvel movie claims that she was previously nervous about being part of the film before meeting her co-stars on the set.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has her particular reason why she took a role in "Eternals". In a new interview, the Thena depicter in the upcoming Marvel movie revealed that her "unconventional family" made her feel "familiar" with her character being among a group of immortal aliens.

The 46-year-old actress made the revelation when sitting down with Entertainment Weekly. "I just wanted to be a part of this family," she said. "I have a slightly unconventional family myself, so it felt familiar."

Angelina went on to elaborate that director Chloe Zhao really wanted her and her co-stars to "reveal [themselves] as the character." She detailed, "It really felt like she was pulling out of us something that was more personal, from a deeper side of ourselves. She wasn't looking to put something on top of us, like a character. She was looking for us to reveal ourselves as the character."

Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt share six children together. They are 19-year-old Maddox Chivan, who was adopted from Cambodia, 17-year-old Pax Thien from Vietnam and 16-year-old Zahara from Ethiopia. The former couple is also parents to 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

During the interview, Angelina also admitted that she was previously nervous about being part of the film. However, her nervousness faded away once she met her co-stars on the set.

"Standing there next to each other, the first time we all stood in our suits together and took off our secrecy cloaks and had to stand there for the shot, what you felt was just a lot of support," the Oscar winner explained. "We were smiling at each other, and there was just a lot of kindness."

"Eternals", which will hit theaters on November 5, also stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari and Barry Keoghan as Druig. Don Lee (Ma Dong Seok) and Salma Hayek, meanwhile, play Gilgamesh and Ajak respectively.