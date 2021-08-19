'RHOBH': Cast Members Corners Erika Jayne Over Embezzlement Allegations

Instagram TV

In a new episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', the ladies are grilling Erika about how much she's involved in her estranged husband Tom Giradi's alleged embezzlement.

Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - In a new episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", the drama surrounding Erika Jayne's divorce and her estranged husband Tom Girardi's criminal allegations continued to take center. Airing on Wednesday, August 18, the episode saw the ladies grilling Erika about how much she's involved in Tom's alleged embezzlement.

After returning from La Quinta, Sutton Stracke called a secret meeting, sans Erika, with other Housewives. Sutton told them that she was afraid that her relationship with Erika might tarnish her reputation and Dorit Kemsley also echoed the concern.

Sutton then added that she thought Erika's story about Tom's car accident didn't make sense after reading the L.A. Times article. Sutton, Kyle Richards and Dorit also claimed that she sought help from lawyers to examine Erika's case and find out if they'd be affected by being associated with her amid the legal woes. While Sutton said that she would not hesitate to admit that to Erika, it didn't actually happen when they gathered at Kyle’s Christmas dinner.

During the dinner, Sutton asked Erika if she was "truly blindsided" by all the news. Sutton and Crystal Kung Minkoff pointed out to Erika the timeline of Tom's accident and the start of the allegations confused them. Erika acknowledged that but she refused to answer anyone's questions" regarding any lawsuits.

Dorit tried to defend Erika but Garcelle Beauvais was quick to cut her off and said, "That's not what you said the other night." Dorit then told Erika about the ladies' secret meeting. Erika was upset and Sutton said, "We want as much knowledge" about the situation as possible. However, Lisa Rinna and Kyle didn't think Sutton should say "we."

Erika insisted that she "did not know anything" about the alleged embezzlement. Dorit felt bad seeing everyone ganging up on Erika and asked them to stop. Garcelle then accused Dorit of being a hypocrite as she acted differently the other night.