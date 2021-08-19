 
 

'RHOBH': Cast Members Corners Erika Jayne Over Embezzlement Allegations

'RHOBH': Cast Members Corners Erika Jayne Over Embezzlement Allegations
Instagram
TV

In a new episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', the ladies are grilling Erika about how much she's involved in her estranged husband Tom Giradi's alleged embezzlement.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - In a new episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", the drama surrounding Erika Jayne's divorce and her estranged husband Tom Girardi's criminal allegations continued to take center. Airing on Wednesday, August 18, the episode saw the ladies grilling Erika about how much she's involved in Tom's alleged embezzlement.

After returning from La Quinta, Sutton Stracke called a secret meeting, sans Erika, with other Housewives. Sutton told them that she was afraid that her relationship with Erika might tarnish her reputation and Dorit Kemsley also echoed the concern.

Sutton then added that she thought Erika's story about Tom's car accident didn't make sense after reading the L.A. Times article. Sutton, Kyle Richards and Dorit also claimed that she sought help from lawyers to examine Erika's case and find out if they'd be affected by being associated with her amid the legal woes. While Sutton said that she would not hesitate to admit that to Erika, it didn't actually happen when they gathered at Kyle’s Christmas dinner.

  See also...

During the dinner, Sutton asked Erika if she was "truly blindsided" by all the news. Sutton and Crystal Kung Minkoff pointed out to Erika the timeline of Tom's accident and the start of the allegations confused them. Erika acknowledged that but she refused to answer anyone's questions" regarding any lawsuits.

Dorit tried to defend Erika but Garcelle Beauvais was quick to cut her off and said, "That's not what you said the other night." Dorit then told Erika about the ladies' secret meeting. Erika was upset and Sutton said, "We want as much knowledge" about the situation as possible. However, Lisa Rinna and Kyle didn't think Sutton should say "we."

Erika insisted that she "did not know anything" about the alleged embezzlement. Dorit felt bad seeing everyone ganging up on Erika and asked them to stop. Garcelle then accused Dorit of being a hypocrite as she acted differently the other night.

You can share this post!

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Confirms She Will 'Absolutely' Return to Stage Soon

Larry David Calls Alan Dershowitz 'Disgusting' Over Trump Ties in Bizarre Encounter at Grocery Store
Related Posts
Lisa Rinna Believes 'Screaming Fight' Between Erika Jayne and 'RHOBH' Producer Would've Been 'Epic'

Lisa Rinna Believes 'Screaming Fight' Between Erika Jayne and 'RHOBH' Producer Would've Been 'Epic'

Kathy Hilton Reveals If She Will Ask Paris and Nicky to Be on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Kathy Hilton Reveals If She Will Ask Paris and Nicky to Be on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Tearfully Addresses Lawsuit, Denies 'Sham' Rumors

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Tearfully Addresses Lawsuit, Denies 'Sham' Rumors

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Opens Up About Her 'Complicated' Divorce

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Opens Up About Her 'Complicated' Divorce

Most Read
Chris Evans' 'Influence and Power in the Middle East' Series Slammed for Being 'CIA Propaganda'
TV

Chris Evans' 'Influence and Power in the Middle East' Series Slammed for Being 'CIA Propaganda'

Nicole Kidman Explains Why She Felt 'Enormous Amount of Stress' Producing 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Nicole Kidman Explains Why She Felt 'Enormous Amount of Stress' Producing 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Emma Corrin's Princess Diana Takes 'The Phantom of the Opera' Stage in 'The Crown' Deleted Scene

Emma Corrin's Princess Diana Takes 'The Phantom of the Opera' Stage in 'The Crown' Deleted Scene

Amputee Star Savannah Welch Feels 'a Little Intimidated' to Play Batgirl on 'Titans'

Amputee Star Savannah Welch Feels 'a Little Intimidated' to Play Batgirl on 'Titans'

Octavia Spencer Obsessed With True Crime Shows

Octavia Spencer Obsessed With True Crime Shows

'The Crown' Shares First Look at Elizabeth Debicki's Diana and Dominic West's Prince Charles

'The Crown' Shares First Look at Elizabeth Debicki's Diana and Dominic West's Prince Charles

Jason Momoa Bans His Kids From Watching 'Baywatch' and 'Game of Thrones'

Jason Momoa Bans His Kids From Watching 'Baywatch' and 'Game of Thrones'

'The Real Housewives of Dallas' Won't Return for Season 6

'The Real Housewives of Dallas' Won't Return for Season 6

Eminem Confirmed to Play Real-Life Drug Dealer White Boy Rick in 50 Cent's New Show

Eminem Confirmed to Play Real-Life Drug Dealer White Boy Rick in 50 Cent's New Show

'America's Got Talent' Recap: More Acts Hit the Stage in Second Quarterfinals Night

'America's Got Talent' Recap: More Acts Hit the Stage in Second Quarterfinals Night

Nicole Kidman Exposes Keith Urban for Having Hots for Her 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Character

Nicole Kidman Exposes Keith Urban for Having Hots for Her 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Character

'RHOBH': Cast Members Corners Erika Jayne Over Embezzlement Allegations

'RHOBH': Cast Members Corners Erika Jayne Over Embezzlement Allegations

'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out the 7 Acts Moving to the Semi-Finals

'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out the 7 Acts Moving to the Semi-Finals