 
 

Larry David Calls Alan Dershowitz 'Disgusting' Over Trump Ties in Bizarre Encounter at Grocery Store

The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star and the Harvard Law professor reportedly have a screaming match when they bump into each other at Chilmark General Store in Martha's Vineyard.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - When one thinks of Martha's Vineyard, what first comes in mind must be a relaxing scene. So it's every unexpected that a tense situation recently occurred at a grocery store in the island involving two respectable public figures.

Page Six reports that Larry David had a screaming match with Alan Dershowitz when they bumped into each other at the island's picturesque convenience store and community hub Chilmark General Store. A source, who witnessed their bizarre exchange, wrote down the conversation between the two men, during which the comedian allegedly dubbed the Harvard Law professor "disgusting" due to his ties to Donald Trump administration.

During the exchange, Dershowitz reportedly pled with David that they "can still talk," but David interjected, "No. No. We really can't. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [Former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It's disgusting!"

Dershowitz tried to explain, "He's my former student [at Harvard Law]. I greet all of my former students that way. I can't greet my former students?" David, however, wasn't buying it as he responded, "It's disgusting. Your whole enclave - it's disgusting. You're disgusting!"

In the source's account, "Larry walks away. Alan takes off his T-shirt to reveal another T-shirt [underneath it] that says, 'It's The Constitution Stupid!' " Dershowitz later "drove off in an old, dirty Volvo."

Dershowitz has confirmed to Page Six that the exchange with David did happen. He said he and the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator had been friends for many years until he began working as part of Trump's legal team.

The lawyer said of the awkward exchange, "It wasn't funny at all," adding that the funnyman "screamed" and "yelled" at him and that the 74-year-old's face turned bright red. "I was worried that he was going to have a stroke," he said of his former friend.

Claiming that he's not a blind supporter of the Trump administration, the professor went on dissing David, "While he was writing bad jokes, I was helping to bring about peace in the Middle East. What has he done?"

"Larry is a knee-jerk radical," he continued. "He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn't read a lot. He doesn't think a lot," before adding of the bizarre encounter, "It's typical of what happens now on the Vineyard. People won't talk to each other if they don't agree with their politics."

