Britney Spears' Boyfriend Confirms She Will 'Absolutely' Return to Stage Soon
The 'Toxic' hitmaker's beau Sam Asghari is 'hopeful' fans will see the pop icon back performing again after her father Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as her conservator.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has teased fans with exciting news about his pop icon girlfriend. The "Can You Keep a Secret" actor revealed that the "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker will "absolutely" return to the stage soon.

After having a gym session at Bas Rutten's Elite MMA Gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 18, the 27-year-old actor dropped the announcement to TMZ. When asked by a reporter if Britney's fans will be able to see her back on stage, the actor responded, "Absolutely, man." Before fans could become too excited, he quickly said, "Hopefully." He then exclaimed, "Free Britney," as he flexed his bulging biceps and drove off.

Previously, Britney herself vowed not to perform on stage until her father Jamie Spears no longer controls her life and her conservatorship ends. "For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... Look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think !!!!" she wrote in an Instagram post on July 17.

"I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in [Las] Vegas," the "Toxic" hitmaker explained. "No I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!"

Recently, Britney's father has agreed tostep down as conservator of her estate after 13 years. In new legal documents, Jamie's lawyer revealed his client was tired of being the "unremitting target of unjustified attacks" from the pop star's supporters and members of his own family.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," the paper read. "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests"

In the court documents, Jamie's lawyer continued, "So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator." He also added that Jamie, as a father, "will always love [Britney] unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests."

