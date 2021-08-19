Jamie Lynn Spears Talks About Forgiveness Amid Britney's Conservatorship Battle

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to her Instagram Story, the former 'Zoey 101' star shares a Mother Teresa quote that reads, 'People are often unreasonable and self-centered, forgive them anyway.'

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lynn Spears seemed to be addressing the drama surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship yet again. The "Sweet Magnolias" actress, who became a target of online trolls in the wake of her sister's bombshell testimony, recently made use of social media to talk about forgiveness.

On Tuesday, August 17, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a Mother Teresa quote. "People are often unreasonable and self-centered," the quote read. "Forgive them anyway. If you are kind, people may accuse you of ulterior motives. Be kind anyway."

"If you are honest, people may cheat you Be honest anyway. If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway. The good you do today may be forgotten tomorrow. Do good. Give the world the best you have and it may never be enough. Give your best anyway," the message continued. "For you see, in the end, it is between you and God. It was never between you and them anyway."

Days earlier, Jamie unleashed audio of her daughter Ivey Watson trying to comfort her on Instagram. "It'll be OK mom," the 3-year-old could be heard saying. "It has to be OK, mom." In response, the mother of two replied, "Thank you, baby."

Jamie Lynn has been dragged by social media users after Britney's June 23 court hearing. At that time, the pop star told a judge, "I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you."

The "Zoey 101" alum, however, insisted that she has supported her sister while she's trying to remove their father Jamie Spears as her sole conservator. "I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do," she said in a clip shared on Instagram Story.

"This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness... Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform," she further stressed. "But I can assure I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after. Note that."

Luckily, Jamie Spears announced earlier this month that he agreed to step down as Britney's conservator after 13 years. On the reason why, he is tired of being "unremitting target of unjustified attacks" from his daughter's supporters and members of his own family.