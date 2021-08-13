Britney Spears' Father Jamie Accused of Manipulation After Agreeing to Step Down as Conservator

Instagram Celebrity

Fans of the pop star believe Jamie Spears' petition in which he states his willingness to step down from conservatorship is not a resignation, but a media strategy to take the heat off him.

AceShowbiz - Some of Britney Spears' fans are not celebrating yet after her father Jamie Spears announced his plans to step down as her conservator after 13 years. Responding to the conditions he stated in the petition to court, many believe that it was just a media strategy to take the heat off him.

"Jamie Spears is conditioning his surrender on the payment of fees," one fan noted on Twitter, believing that Jamie is just buying time while he continues to negotiate his resignation behind the scenes in his best interest. "That's another self-interested position that harms Britney Spears. No surprise. This will be a slow goodbye to Jamie."

Another accused Jamie of manipulation. "This is not a resignation.This is manipulation," the said person claimed. "Any step-down is contingent on condition precedent: (1) approval of 12th account;&(2) acceptance of a fictional narrative as fact.I am afraid that this may have been written to pacify the public. This is a Trojan horse."

Echoing the sentiment, a third argued, "Jamie's petition ultimately was manipulative as everything he does is. He ends by saying the judge should deny the petition to remove him so that they can 'meet and confer', aka he negotiates all the terms of his removal behind the scenes. No."

Blasting the media for spreading the false headlines, the fan continued, "By headlining that 'Jamie stepped down' the media is trying to make people think he is honourable enough to step down. Which he didn't do, will not do and did not even say he will do. This isn't 13 years ago and we know the facts, receipts and all."

"Let today's media circus around 'Jamie stepping down' serve as a reminder that the media is exactly the same monster they were 13 years ago. They continue to use Britney's real life battles for click bait with complete fake news and false information," the Twitter user concluded.

Another similarly held media accountable for spreading the narrative, "TMZ pinned their fake news article to their profile. No doubt this was a planned media strategy to take heat off of Jamie and Team Con."

"BRITNEY SPEARS' FATHER IS NOT STEPPING DOWN AS HER CONSERVATOR," someone simply declared, while another warned, "This is likely a media strategy by his legal team to take the public focus off him. Stay vigilant."

Meanwhile, some others were celebrating this as a sign that Britney is one step closer to her freedom. "IF I WAS BRIT I'D GET A FORENSIC ACCOUNTANT," Cher shared her advice to the pop star, before adding, "I COULDN'T HAPPIER 4 HER IF I WAS TWINS."

Paris Hilton also reacted to the news, taking to her own Twitter page to write, "I'm so happy to hear this news. It's been so long overdue but I'm so glad that Britney is on her way to finally being free. Sending so much love!"

Whitney Cummings, on the other hand, joked, "Offer still stands to pay NDA violation fee for Britney employees who want to spill some tea! [email protected]"

In new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Jamie declared his plans to step down as Britney's conservator because he is tired of being the "unremitting target of unjustified attacks" from Britney's supporters and members of his own family. He now wants to work with lawmakers on an exit strategy.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," his lawyer stressed though.

The lawyer continued, "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

The papers, however, do not mention the exact time when Jamie will relinquish his control over his daughter's estate.