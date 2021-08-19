 
 

Dave Grohl Gets Honest Why He Has to Stay Out of Politics

WENN
Celebrity

Weeks after his band appeared in a video teasing members of the Westboro Baptist Church, the Foo Fighters founder jokes about being the last person who should be giving advice on political issues.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dave Grohl has vowed to stay out of politics in the future.

The Foo Fighters star has joked that he's "the last person" who should be giving advice on political issues but admits he "get(s) asked what I think about all sorts of stuff" all the time.

He explained, "I never wanted to be seen as somebody political or someone who is always handing out opinions."

"We're not really a political band - we try to do what we think is right but we're not preaching to people. Sometimes, though, it can seem as though I'm always talking about the big issues because when people ask me for an opinion I tend to give one."

"But I am the very last person who should be telling anyone else what to do - I get things wrong all the time. There are way better people to turn to than me."

Earlier this month, the band appeared in a video teasing members of the Westboro Baptist Church who were seen picketing at a roadside with homophobic signs. In response to being targetted yet again by the church members, who routinely show up at events with hate-filled signs, the band donned its Bee Gees disco attire and performed disco classic "You Should Be Dancing".

However, Dave insisted the stunt was just a bit of "fun" on his part.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "I don't think they were very happy about it - a group of guys telling them we love them is the last thing they want to hear. For us, it's just about having some fun and doing what we believe is right."

