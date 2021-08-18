'The Real Housewives of Dallas' Won't Return for Season 6

Bravo TV

As for the possibility of future seasons of the reality TV series premiering at a later date, Bravo reveals in a new statement that 'nothing official has been decided.'

AceShowbiz - Fans of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" will not see the ladies of the Lone Star state next year. Bravo announced on Tuesday, August 17 that the reality TV show will not be returning to TV in 2022, much to fans' disappointment.

"There are currently no plans to bring 'The Real Housewives of Dallas' back next year," the network confirmed. When it comes to the possibility of future seasons premiering at a later date, Bravo stated that "nothing official has been decided."

The last season of the show starred Kary Brittingham, Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott. The show also featured Dr. Tiffany Moon, who joined the cast most recently.

In response to the announcement, Simmons said in a statement to E! News, "I'm very grateful for the time I've had on Bravo and 'The Real Housewives of Dallas', and for the relationships I've formed. It has opened doors for a world of opportunities that previously had been closed. The next phase in my life will truly be my grand adventure."

Westcost, meanwhile, wrote later that day on Instagram, "It is a sad day to see this chapter of The Real Housewives of Dallas close but also a wonderful day to sit back and remember all the amazing moments we had together as a group! These ladies have become sisters to me over the past 4 years and we've gone through so much together."

Bravo created "RHOD" back in 2015, marking the ninth installment in Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise. The first season aired the next year, starring Hollman and Redmond, Cary Deuber, Tiffany Hendra and LeeAnn Locken.

The "Real Housewives" franchise itself was launched in March 2006 with "The Real Housewives of Orange County" being the first show to air. "The Real Housewives of New York City" and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" later followed in 2008. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" aired in 2009, while "The Real Housewives of D.C." and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" followed in 2010.

"The Real Housewives of Miami" premiered in 2011. "The Real Housewives of Potomac" and "RHOD" first aired in 2016, with "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" premiering in 2020.