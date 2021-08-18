Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Instagram Celebrity

In the new episode of 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta', the 'Parasites' MC looks agitated at a baby shower thrown for him and Erica by her friend before leaving for Miami.

AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels gave Erica Mena another reason to be upset that might have driven her decision to file for divorce. The rapper stormed out of a baby shower thrown for him and his wife, leaving the model feeling disrespected.

The drama between the couple unfolded in the latest episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta". In the outing, Safaree ignored Erica and his daughter as he looked agitated. "Here we are at a baby shower my friend threw for us and he's not even acknowledging me or his daughter," Erica said in a confessional.

Safaree, meanwhile, believed that people were talking behind his back at the party, making him uncomfortable. "The energy here, it's not right," so he claimed in his own confessional. "I can see and feel and hear all the little knacking and tacking behind my back. So we're at a disgusting place right now."

After Erica said she felt Safaree was "disrespecting her emotions" during another confessional, the 40-year-old was seen walking out of the baby shower and leaving his wife and their daughter to jet off to Miami. "She wanna do all that extra s**t for a crowd, so I'm just gonna get out of here before I end up saying some s**t that can't be taken back," he reasoned.

The former boyfriend of Nicki Minaj added, "I'm out of here, I'm going to the airport, I'm going to Miami. I ain't trying to be around all this bad energy." Erica and their daughter were supposed to join him in Miami, but he asked his then-wife to cancel their flights following his antics at the baby shower.

Erica ended up filing for divorce from Safaree in May, before she gave birth to their second child, a baby boy, in June. In the divorce papers, she said that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope of reconciliation." Their first child was born in February 2020.