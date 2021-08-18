 
 

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back
Instagram
Celebrity

In the new episode of 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta', the 'Parasites' MC looks agitated at a baby shower thrown for him and Erica by her friend before leaving for Miami.

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels gave Erica Mena another reason to be upset that might have driven her decision to file for divorce. The rapper stormed out of a baby shower thrown for him and his wife, leaving the model feeling disrespected.

The drama between the couple unfolded in the latest episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta". In the outing, Safaree ignored Erica and his daughter as he looked agitated. "Here we are at a baby shower my friend threw for us and he's not even acknowledging me or his daughter," Erica said in a confessional.

Safaree, meanwhile, believed that people were talking behind his back at the party, making him uncomfortable. "The energy here, it's not right," so he claimed in his own confessional. "I can see and feel and hear all the little knacking and tacking behind my back. So we're at a disgusting place right now."

  See also...

After Erica said she felt Safaree was "disrespecting her emotions" during another confessional, the 40-year-old was seen walking out of the baby shower and leaving his wife and their daughter to jet off to Miami. "She wanna do all that extra s**t for a crowd, so I'm just gonna get out of here before I end up saying some s**t that can't be taken back," he reasoned.

The former boyfriend of Nicki Minaj added, "I'm out of here, I'm going to the airport, I'm going to Miami. I ain't trying to be around all this bad energy." Erica and their daughter were supposed to join him in Miami, but he asked his then-wife to cancel their flights following his antics at the baby shower.

Erica ended up filing for divorce from Safaree in May, before she gave birth to their second child, a baby boy, in June. In the divorce papers, she said that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope of reconciliation." Their first child was born in February 2020.

You can share this post!

'The Crown' Shares First Look at Elizabeth Debicki's Diana and Dominic West's Prince Charles

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Related Posts
Safaree Samuels Blasts Summer Walker as 'Stupid A**' for Speaking Against COVID-19 Vaccines

Safaree Samuels Blasts Summer Walker as 'Stupid A**' for Speaking Against COVID-19 Vaccines

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Samuels' Mom 'Hurt' by How He Handles His Marital Issues With Erica Mena

Safaree Samuels' Mom 'Hurt' by How He Handles His Marital Issues With Erica Mena

Safaree Samuels Claims 'LHH: Atlanta' Edits Audio During Scene When His Baby Falls

Safaree Samuels Claims 'LHH: Atlanta' Edits Audio During Scene When His Baby Falls

Most Read
Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub
Celebrity

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday