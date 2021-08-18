'The Crown' Shares First Look at Elizabeth Debicki's Diana and Dominic West's Prince Charles

Netflix TV

The new images featuring the 'Tenet' actress and the 'Affair' star in season 5 are shared on the popular show's official account on Instagram as well as Netflix's social media accounts.

AceShowbiz - "The Crown" has finally released the first look at Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles in upcoming season 5. The new images hit the web through the popular show's official account on Instagram as well as Netflix's social media accounts.

In the new pictures, Debicki's Diana can be seen looking pensive while resting on a sofa. West's Prince of Wales, meanwhile, is seen forlorn while standing outdoor. Putting one of his hands on his suit's pocket, the prince looks as if he's worried over something.

"Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki)," the account writes in the caption.

In season 5 of "The Crown", Debicki takes over the role of the beloved royal from Emma Corrin, who plays Diana in season 4. Netlix announced her casting back in August, writing on Twitter, "Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6)."

In the accompaniment statement, "The Great Gatsby" star said, "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

As for West, his casting was confirmed by Josh O'Connor, who won a 2021 Golden Globe and Critics Choice award for his portrayal of Charles on the show before passing the baton to West. "It's lovely to come away and go, 'Great. Now hand it over to Dominic West,' " Josh tells GQ when asked if he would be handing out advice to his successor. "If Dominic West came to me asking me for advice, I'd laugh him off. I'd be like, 'Dom! You're Dominic West!' "

Season 5 of "The Crown" is set to pick up where the fourth season left off - the early 1990s. It is expected to feature the queen's year of "annus horribilis" in 1992, when the royal family faced numerous scandals. The scandals include the split Prince Charles and Diana, the report of an affair between Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, the publication of topless sunbathing photos of Sarah Ferguson as well as a fire incident at Windsor Castle. It is, however, unclear if season 5 will document Princess Diana's death in 1997.

Also starring in the new season are Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and James Murray as Prince Andrew. Also joining the cast is Jonny Lee Miller as former Prime Minister John Major.